Flora 101: 5 Plants You Should Try Growing At Home

Today we want to share some great information on 5 plants you should try growing at home. What is the best way to destress than planting? It is therapeutic and holds lots of benefits to our bodies. You can make planting your hobby or as an exercise to get your body moving. Since planting will surely break lots of sweat, this activity can be a great alternative to working out.

Aside from that, the blooming flowers that result from withstanding efforts of planting are incredibly satisfying. Waking up into your colorful backyard that is surrounded by lovely scents can surely lighten up your day. So, if you are new to planting or if you are planning to add more flora to your garden, here are five plants you can try growing at home.

Purple Fountain Grass

Purple fountain grass is an ornamental plant that is popular among gardeners. It has a purple or burgundy soft foliage color that can be planted as an excellent motif to your garden. Its beauty is without limit, and most people usually grow them in containers. What’s more, is that you can cut its beautiful feathery seed heads for dried flower arrangements.

Moreover, purple fountain grass is native to Africa and Asia. This fact means that this plant is tropical, but they still thrive well in cooler regions if planted in perfect conditions. You can plant them any time of the year, though you will get more successful in establishing them when you start in spring. Make sure that you choose a location where they can get full sunlight in well-drained soil.

Lavender

Lavender is popular because of its medical and culinary uses. This plant has a variety of selection of colors, forms, and sizes. Despite its name, not all lavender plants are purple. It varies from other pastel hues such as pale pink, white, rose, blue, and even yellow. Its shape and size also differ by type. Indeed, you will be able to find the perfect type for you. Also, if you prefer, you can plant various kinds in your garden.

On the other hand, in planting lavender plants they are easy to care for. This plant appreciates hot and humid conditions. So, you can add the lavender plant to add color to the drought-prone areas of your garden. Moreover, once your plant is thoroughly established, it will require little water, and pruning them will encourage new growth and vigorous flowering. Always keep in mind not to overwater them and instead soak them for a long time to promote root growth.

Pot Marigolds

Pot marigold got its name from its brilliant golden flowers. It can easily be your favorite because its vibrant colors attract attention. However, pot marigold is not an actual marigold plant but is a member of the daisy family. Additionally, this plant can be traditionally used for cooking and teas as it comes with health benefits.

Surprisingly, it is easy to take care of pot marigolds from seed. It would be best to plant them in organic soil where they can get complete exposure to sunlight. However, in hotter areas, pot marigolds can wither during the hottest months. So, make sure that the plant receives some afternoon shade.

Chamomile

Chamomile has two main types, the german chamomile, and the roman chamomile. Both are useful in the medicinal aspect and are associated with herbal remedies. The plant is very distinguishable with its white petals that surround a yellow center. Both types do not differ much from each other physically. The german chamomile grows to about two feet tall and reseeds annually.

Moreover, in planting chamomile, german and roman varieties are about the same. You can plant them during spring, and they will fully grow in about ten weeks. They grow well in excellent conditions under partial shade or full sun. Once established, chamomile will only need minimal maintenance. Also, this plant is usually used as a companion plant to vegetables because its scent keeps pests away.

Sweet Alyssum

Sweet alyssum is usually used as a garden blanket for your landscape. This plant is a colorful flower that has low-growing foliage. It also has a lovely scent and blooms with purple, pink, white, and yellow. They grow in clusters of tiny flowers and clumps. The sweet alyssum plant is native to Europe and is naturalized in the United States.

Planting sweet alyssum is relatively easy. It is a cool-season plant that you can sow in early spring. Though most varieties fade during the summer, they will bloom again in the fall. Fortunately, sweet alyssum can self-sow and will provide you many years of its beauty. Generally, this plant is not prone to pest infestation except when under stress, aphids can manifest.

Takeaway

Ultimately, choosing what plants to grow will depend on your preference and area. You should always keep the situation of your garden in mind and select the appropriate flower to plant. The reason for this is because your plant might suffer when you grow them in the wrong locations. However, do not fret! Good research and guidance will help you through your journey.

Read more lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons