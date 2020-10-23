Great Ideas to Beat Weekend Boredom

Today we want to share a nice list of ways you can beat weekend boredom. For the last few months most of us have been stuck at home trying to fill the day with fun things to do, but it can be difficult to find things to do when we are in the same place.

If you are feeling bored this weekend and you are looking for something to do, we want to give you some ideas. There are lots of ways to have fun at home this week, and you’ll feel more productive when you spend the day doing things you enjoy.

Here are some ideas for activities and jobs you can do this weekend to kill that boredom.

Watch sports

Even though the rest of the world is still uncertain right now, sport still goes on and provides us with entertainment and comfort. Check out the latest NFL Update or the baseball, make some game snacks and sit down to watch a game or two this weekend.

Play board games

Board games are the kind of thing we mostly break out during the holidays but it is not only a holiday activity. You can also enjoy a good game on a weekend evening with your partner or your family. Sit down with a beer and some snacks and have a games night with your loved ones. It’s a good way to pass the time doing something a little different and it will allow you all to distract yourselves from any boredom you might be feeling.

Some great board games to play are:

Trivial pursuit

Monopoly

Frustration

Ludo

Go for a walk

Being stuck in the same four walls for many months has likely sent a lot of us loopy, and now is a great time to take a walk outside and get some much needed fresh air and sunshine. Take the time this weekend to set off from your house and take a walk around your hometown. You’ll often discover little green areas you never knew existed and it can be a great excuse to make the most of your home neighborhood. You can make a walk as short or as long as you want and if it rains you’ll never be too far from home!

Try a workout

If you are looking for something different to do this weekend and you haven’t done a workout for a while ; why not try to do one in your living room? There are tons of workouts online to try and you can even get your family involved as a fun activity. Try a body combat session, a dance workout, or even practice some relaxing yoga and feel better physically and mentally after doing it.

Do some gardening

If you have a garden at the back of your house, autumn is a good time to do some important jobs. In the autumn there are several ways you can prepare your garden for winter such as pruning shrubs, cutting the grass one last time, and clearing out leaves and debris from your flowerbeds. Working in the garden has the added bonus of giving you some fresh air, and it can be a great way to spend a whole day during lockdown.

Clean up

Have you been cluttering up your home recently with online orders and random clothes? Now is a great time to clean up. If you are bored this weekend consider doing a full house clean from top to bottom, making sure that everything is spick and span. Some of the jobs you can do are:

Vacuum the house

Bleach the bathroom and kitchen

Clear out old bathroom products

Clear the pantry

Dust and polish

Clean the windows

Wash your bedding

Wash the carpet

Declutter

If you can do all of these jobs over the weekend your house will be clean and fresh and feeling great for the winter.

Do some DIY

There are a lot of small DIY jobs you can complete over a weekend that will freshen up your home and make a difference to the space. You could redo the gloss paint around the house, change your feature wall colour, fill in small holes in the walls, and even regrout the tiling. Any of these small DIY jobs will make an impact to your house and will make you feel happier at home.

Bake tasty treats

If you have some time at home this weekend and nowhere else to go, why not make the most of it and do some baking? We have a simple treat for you to try and bake this weekend:

Triple Chocolate Cookies

Triple chocolate? Yes please. These cookies are decadent and yummy and easy to make.

Ingredients:

180g flour

2 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

150g dark chocolate, chopped

150g milk chocolate, chopped

150g white chocolate, chopped

150g butter

175g caster sugar

1 medium egg

Directions

Preheat the oven to 190C. In a bowl, place dark chocolate. Heat up a pan with simmering water and place the bowl over the top, ensuring the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Melt the chocolate and leave to cool. In a bowl, cream together sugar and butter with an electric whisk. Once creamy, add egg and melted chocolate. Stir in your dry ingredients and mix into a batter. Stir in the chunks of milk and white chocolate. Use a spoon or scoop to take bits of dough and form into a circle. Place on a greased baking sheet and press down slightly. Bake for 12 minutes. When ready to eat, simply pop in the microwave for 10 seconds and you’re good to go!

Try a new hobby

If you are bored this weekend and looking for something new to take up your time, why not try a new hobby? There are lots of fun hobbies to try such as cooking, painting, sports and more. Try something new and see how amazing it makes you feel. Sometimes the best way to get out of a slump is to do something out of your comfort zone and this can be a super fun way to spend your day.

