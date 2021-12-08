Today we want to share some great ways to improve your blog. When it comes to building a personal brand for yourself online, building a blog is one of the most simple ways to make money and get your name out there.

Blogs are a wonderful place to share things you are passionate about. A blog is a whole space on the web where you can share what you love, skills you have, and share theories about your favourite shows. This diverse platform is popular with many people and that’s why to stand out you need to make your website the best it can be.

Today we want to take a look at some of the ways that you can improve your blogging website to make it look more professional, fun, and inviting for the reader.

Find professional photos

The first thing you need to do is find some professional looking imagery for your headers, your on-page content, and for your social media. The easiest way to get professional photos for your site is to visit a stock photo website or look for websites that sell professional photos. For example you can find feet pics for sale for your post about a pedicure, or you can search for a stunning sunset shot when talking about nature. Adding this professional touch to your content gives it more authority and it is more visually pleasing when people come to scroll past it online.

Embed your Instagram gallery

If you want to link your personal blog to your socials, the best way to do this is to display the feeds on your blog homepage. You can easily embed your Instagram gallery on your homepage and this will allow you to share some snaps from your real life with people and make them feel more connected to you as a person. If you have amazing food, fashion, or makeup photos on Instagram – showing these off on your site could also entice people to follow you for inspiration.

Create videos

Video content is the pinnacle of popular these days and if you want to stand out from the crowd you should embed some video content into your blog. This can be done to show a video version of a tutorial you are sharing, or even to promote a new product or section of the blog coming out soon. Videos always grab attention and you will likely get twice as many people watching a video than looking at a photo.

Offer guest posting

Guest posting can be a helpful way to keep your blog content ticking over should you be short on time to write content yourself. By inviting people to send you their guest blog content, you can keep the consistency of your blog without you feeling so pressured to keep churning out sub par content just to reach a deadline.

Pay attention to SEO

When managing your website make sure it ranks highly on search engines. One way to do this is by using Yoast to help you optimize your SEO on every page and article. This will improve visibility and will help you to reach more of the right people.

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons