Today we want to share some great ways to stay active at home. Getting active at home is becoming more popular due to its ease and, unfortunately, the current pandemic. Working out at home doesn’t have to be expensive and is easier than you think.

In fact, there are many ways you can do so without purchasing much equipment. Why not use your own body as resistance or buy a skipping rope? You only need a mat or yoga or go for a run outside. There are many ways; the challenge is finding something that you enjoy that doesn’t seem a chore. Once you get good enough, you may find you enjoy watching a sporting event and relating to those on screen! Below are four ways you can get active at home.

Running

If you want to get active, why not go for a run? No matter your ability, everyone can run, and it costs nothing. It’s great for your cardiovascular system as well as your muscles, and you will burn plenty of calories. If you haven’t run much; why not try a couch to 5k as a way to challenge yourself? Use an app like Strava to track how well you are doing and use that as motivation to beat your previous time or to run further. As mentioned above, why not find a running partner who you can go with. This can make it easier and motivate you to go on a run continually. If you get injured on your run, make sure you seek online urgent care, they will be able to assist with the best way to recover.

Skipping

When was the last time you used a skipping rope? For most people, it was back at school, which may be a distant memory. You may be surprised to know that skipping is a great way to get active and burns more calories than running if your gyms are closed due to COVID, a skipping rope won’t cost much and can be done in your front room. Ensure you track how well you perform and keep working to improve yourself; the more you do it, the fitter you will be.

Home Body Weight Workout

Youtube has many videos on home bodyweight workouts that can be done in the comfort of your own home. Bodyweight workouts are hard work and use a variety of muscles – from your legs when squatting or chest when doing a push-up. No matter your ability, you can always find a workout that will suit you. If you need some extra motivation, why not get one of your household members to join in. You could have a challenge on who can improve the most within a month.

Yoga

Many specialist yoga instructors offer online sessions as well as face to face. If you are new to yoga, try an online session first to see if you enjoy it. Yoga is excellent for your mental and physical health. It relaxes you while increasing your heart rate and getting you active. Yoga requires very little equipment, all you need is a yoga mat for comfort, but you can do it on your floor. Also, there are many yoga varieties, so if you don’t enjoy a certain one, you can always try another.

