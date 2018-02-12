Lifestyle

Greetabl: The Best Galentine’s Gift for your BFF

by Monday, February 12, 2018
Who said that it’s only lovers season? There’s no shame in the game if Valentine’s Day isn’t for you—significant other or not. Tis the season for all types of loves, from your momma and your siblings to your coworkers and tribe. We’re breaking the mold of movie + dinner dates or Netflix and chill for a day that should be marked on everyone’s calendars—Galentine’s Day. Celebrate your best gals with as much pizzaz as you all have on a weekend out together! Now you don’t need to go all out with a bar crawl (though we aren’t opposed to the idea—margaritas anyone?), instead show your tribe love with a lil something that they’ll hold dear to their hearts. Meet Greetabl, the one-stop online shop for personalized gifting.

This innovative and trendy brand allows you to send your BFF (or anyone you are currently crushing on) a petite box with a custom print filled with:

  1. 3 of your favorite photos (think: inspiring quotes or photos from nights you couldn’t stop laughing).
  2. A sweet treat from Greetabl’s darling inventory which includes chocolates, face masks, BFF bracelets and more!
  3. Personal message written by yours truly

Once you have checked off your picks and written your loving + quirky message off goes your gift in a folded box for just $9 and up.

We all love receiving goodies so just think about how happy your friend will be having this little number greeting them at the door! After all, big things do come in small packages.

Spread the partner in crime, Grey to my Yang, there-at-3-AM type of BFF love with Greetabl this Galentine’s Day. Sending love to all of your girl gangs out there!

Grab your Galentine’s Day gifts on Greetabl.com.

 

Victoria is the Beauty Director and Style Columnist of Cliché Magazine. When not raving about her latest beauty crushes, she is a Mexican food aficionado, binge watches YouTube beauty videos and can spot an Instagram shot instantly. Follow her on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

