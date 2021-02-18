Today we want to share 6 reasons why you should add turmeric tea to your diet. Nowadays, turmeric is considered a relatively new health fad for its healing properties and skin benefits. In reality, however, it has a 4000-year-old history and has been used in India and its subcontinent since ancient times. Due to its ability in promoting human health, it is sometimes known as “the golden spice”. Similarly, turmeric tea, which is commonly prepared in households all over the world, is often called “golden milk”.

Turmeric is native to the Indian subcontinent and the Southeast Asian region and comes from the Curcuma longa plant that belongs to the ginger family. It has a distinct flavor and a yellowish-orange color that results from the active chemical compound called curcumin. In fact, curcumin is also responsible for the multiple health benefits of turmeric.

Since turmeric is scientifically proven to have numerous health benefits, we have highlighted some important reasons why you should consider adopting it as part of your diet. The easiest way to do so is by preparing turmeric tea and having a small cup every day. After all, a little goes a long way!

Helps Boost Immune System

Turmeric is widely recognized as a key ingredient in improving immunity and overall health. This is because it helps in strengthening the immune system and aids in regulating immune cells in the body. In fact, turmeric tea is often recommended to people suffering from a sore throat or a cold due to its antiviral and antibacterial properties.

So for those of you looking for natural ways to boost your overall health, having turmeric tea every night or every other night is your answer.

Contains Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Turmeric tea has incredible anti-inflammatory properties, with curcumin being as effective as certain anti-inflammatory drugs sometimes known as Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). The best part is that unlike these drugs, turmeric doesn’t have any side effects.

This is why you should definitely add turmeric tea to your diet. Turmeric tea is often suggested as a natural and organic substitute to fight pain and swelling caused by illnesses or disorders that cause inflammation such as arthritis. A study on the effectiveness of turmeric extract found that about 1000 mg/day of curcumin yielded positive results as a potential treatment for arthritis.

Has Powerful Antioxidants

Antioxidants have become a buzzword in the healthy and organic food market as more and more people seek out options that add multiple benefits to their routine diet. In this case, you would be happy to learn that turmeric tea is packed with antioxidants that help to not only protect the body against free radicals but also allows the body to produce its own antioxidant enzymes.

Simply put, turmeric’s function as an antioxidant helps to protect the body from cell damage that may be caused by oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is harmful since it has been associated with multiple conditions such as heart disease, arthritis, stroke, cancer, respiratory diseases, and Parkinson’s disease. Therefore, including substances such as turmeric with antioxidant properties can reduce the risk of developing these diseases.

Lowers Risk Of Heart Disease

With the increasing burden of non-communicable (non-infectious and chronic) diseases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that cardiovascular diseases, that include ischaemic heart disease and stroke, are the number one causes of death in the world.

Turmeric tea helps to lower the risk of heart disease as it works to improve the functioning of the endothelium, which is the inner lining of the heart and blood vessels. This is important since optimal functioning of the endothelium has the potential to regulate blood pressure, blood clotting, and improve overall heart function. Again, another important reason to add turmeric tea to your diet.

Moreover, turmeric can also help to lower LDL cholesterol and overall cholesterol levels in the body, helping to maintain heart health. In fact, a study found that having curcumin prior to a coronary artery bypass reduces the risk of a heart attack. It aids to reduce any cardiovascular complications as well.

Improves Brain Health

Turmeric has been associated with lowering the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s as well as mental illnesses such as depression. This is because it has the ability to stimulate the growth of neurons in the brain by increasing the levels of the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) hormone.

Since it affects the level of BDNF in the brain, turmeric can also have a positive impact to lower brain diseases in general and age-related brain conditions in particular. This makes it a superstar in improving overall brain health.

Helps Prevent And Treat Cancer

The National Cancer Institute has found curcumin to possess a massive potential for chemoprevention of multiple cancers such as breast cancer, prostate cancer, and pancreatic cancer. It is said to decrease the rate at which cancer cells develop, grow, mutate, and multiply, thereby aiding in preventing and treating cancer.

Basically, curcumin can help to prevent the abnormal growth of cancer cells, especially those associated with the digestive system. It can also contribute to the slowdown of the spread of cancer, a process known as metastasis. Turmeric’s antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic properties coupled with its ability to work at the molecular level mean that it can essentially function as an anti-cancer herb.

At present, many clinical studies are underway to deduce the efficacy of curcumin found in turmeric to be used as a potential treatment for cancer alongside chemotherapy and radiation therapy. This is another strong reason why you should add turmeric tea to your diet.

How To Make Turmeric Tea

Making turmeric tea is fairly straightforward. We have included an easy-to-follow recipe for making a caffeine-free cuppa.

Boil a cup of water in the kettle or on the stove.

Add a heaping teaspoon of turmeric along with half a tablespoon of freshly grated ginger.

Stir until it dissolves and let it sit for around 5 minutes.

Use a sieve to strain and pour into your favorite cup. Add honey or maple syrup, orange or lemon zest, cinnamon, and/or milk to taste.

Finally, curl up with a good book and enjoy your turmeric tea.

