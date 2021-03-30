why is CBD so expensive

Today we’d like to explain why CBD is so expensive. Cannabidiol, which is better known as CBD, has become a highly popular natural source of medicine and remedy for people all around the world as it can be used for a variety of different and common health issues.

The CBD comes from the cannabis/marijuana plant, Cannabis Sativa, but despite coming from a well-known drug plant, it does not cause the same side-effects that the common drug does, as it uses different extracts.

There are a number of health benefits associated with using CBD oils, with research showing that they can help to relieve unbearable pains that might be being experienced, whilst they also help to reduce mental health illnesses such as anxiety and depression.

CBD is popular but expensive

However, for as effective as many may find CBD oils, they do come at a cost. In fact, they are not very cheap, although many can work around this when they get codes from websites such as codepromocbd.fr when looking for the medicinal product.

There are a number of reasons as to why CBD oils can be rather expensive and this is not down to sheer greed that many may claim pharmaceutical companies have when it comes down to providing a treatment that works for many.

Farmers face challenges growing hemp

One of the main reasons as to why this medicinal product is so expensive is that growing the hemp required can be a real challenge for those growing the cannabis plant.

There are many challenges that traditional farmers will not have had to face before when it comes to hemp farming, with the volume in labor and inspection being considerably higher than it would have been for those farmers who were originally producing food crops such as fruit and vegetables.

Farmers will need to destroy any of the plants that produce more than the legally allotted amount of THC – the intoxicating compound found in weed/marijuana that provides a high and is subsequently outlawed in most places – therefore potentially costing them a lot of time and money for no gain.

Other costs will also be involved in producing enough resources to create the CBD oils, with farmers requiring machinery – such as combine harvesters – when they originally did not need such devices prior to becoming a hemp farmer. Indeed, these devices are incredibly costly and farmers will need to recoup the outlay they spent in some way.

Extraction process is not simple

The sheer difficulty of the task involving extraction and the expense involved is another factor as to why CBD oils are expensive to acquire. Indeed, with expensive equipment and time-consuming methods needed to be used, the cost will filter down to the consumer to reward the farmers to produce the plant required.

Distribution and marketing is costly

Distribution and marketing can also be impacted hugely, which has had a knock-on effect on CBD oils. Naturally, with cannabis having been outlawed by many regions over the world, there will still be some frowning upon it, despite the alleged health benefits it can provide when used medicinally.

Many of the biggest retailers and organizations can be amongst those that look negatively at these types of products and do not want to stock them, whilst major online platforms may also be against the idea of allowing people to purchase the oils from them in case their brand images are hampered.

With limited marketing opportunities available to CBD oil producers and manufacturers and with many traditional forms of advertising and marketing being unavailable, many have had to turn to more labor-intensive forms of marketing to try and get the product accessible to those who may not have looked specifically for it.

