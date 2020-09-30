Today we want to share some healthy fall recipes for every meal of the day. Fall is a wonderful transitional time full of holiday anticipation, cooler weather, beautiful changing leaves, and of course, an array of seasonal flavors. Favorites like pumpkin spice, caramel apples, and squash make their grand entrance as we say goodbye to summer treats such as watermelon, popsicles, and hotdogs. It can be overwhelming to navigate the sheer number of potential dishes you could try this autumn when every magazine in the grocery store declares that they have the best apple pie recipe. Not to worry, because today we have compiled delicious and healthy fall recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert!

Breakfast Baked Apples

We’ve all been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but with our hectic schedules (especially in today’s crazy world), it may not always feel like it. Take time to sit down and enjoy a delicious breakfast of baked apples filled with oatmeal. With only seven ingredients needed, this recipe yields four mouthwatering servings and takes only 45 minutes to complete. The apples are rich with maple syrup and cinnamon flavors, making it the perfect dish to satisfy. What better way to begin your day than with a sampling of the best flavors fall has to offer?

Pumpkin and Sage Soup

For both a healthy and filling lunch, try this pumpkin and sage soup. There are 12 ingredients necessary and it takes about an hour to prepare, but every second is worth it once you taste that heavenly pumpkin and sage flavor. This soup serves eight and is perfect for those who want a light lunch that exemplifies autumnal flavors.

Pumpkin and Gouda Pizza

Anyone who wants a twist on that classic dinner vibe will love this five-ingredient pumpkin and gouda pizza. It takes only an hour to prepare, making it a simple dish you will want to have over and over. The gooey, cheesy flavor combined with the sweet pumpkin base is one of a kind. This unlikely combination is sure to be your new favorite. Pair it with the following stuffed shell recipe for an “Italian” night unlike any other!

Pumpkin Ricotta Stuffed Shells

An alternative dinner recipe, or a wonderful addition to the pumpkin pizza, is this tasty pumpkin and ricotta stuffed shell dish. The pumpkin allows you to use less cheese than a typical stuffed shell recipe, making it a healthy way to satisfy your pasta craving. The recipe serves eight people and takes a little over an hour to prepare and cook. There’s nothing better than eating a full plate of pasta, but eating a full plate knowing you’re choosing a healthy, yet tasty alternative might just top the traditional recipe.

Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins

Last, but certainly not least, is everyone’s favorite: dessert. These chocolate pumpkin muffins are both light and airy, while still packing that delicious chocolatey punch. The recipe only requires two ingredients, cake mix and pumpkin puree, and takes less than twenty minutes to whip up. You can also add chocolate chips if you’re feeling like you need that extra hit of chocolate. For that final taste of autumnal perfection, these muffins are a must try for anyone short on time and big on flavor.

We hope these recipes gave you some delicious ideas to kick start your fall!

