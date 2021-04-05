14 Easy Ways to Get Outdoors & Feel the Benefits

Today we want to share 14 easy ways to get outdoors and feel the benefits. It’s the perfect time of year to embrace the outdoors, yet many people are finding it a challenge with working from home and excessive screen time. There are a few ways you can incorporate spending time outdoors into your daily routine, however, and develop healthier habits. You could consider taking up an outdoor hobby or simply exploring areas of natural beauty near you. It’s the perfect way to relax over the weekend and you’ll return to work feeling rejuvenated. Whether you’d prefer to get outdoors by yourself, or with friends or coworkers, there’s an activity to suit every lifestyle. Here are fourteen easy ways to get outdoors and feel the benefits this year.

Get in touch with nature

It’s said that there are several positive effects of nature on your well-being. Getting in touch with nature is a way to disconnect from your stressful everyday life and gain a new perspective. It also helps to elevate your mood and relieve anxiety. You could try going wildlife spotting at a secluded spot near where you live, or even birdwatching in your own backyard. If you don’t mind getting your hands dirty you could go foraging for seasonal herbs and vegetables. Look up the right spots online and see if you can find any tasty additions to your recipes.

Socialize outdoors

If you’re more motivated by socializing outdoors then there are plenty of activities you can do with your friends and family. Take a picnic to a local park and a few games if you like. You can each prepare your own snacks to share. Here are some easy picnic recipes to try out. Alternatively, you could dine al fresco at home. Host a bbq or garden party. Try to get into the habit of eating your meals outside when you’re at home and the weather is nice.

Look up walking routes near you

You’d be surprised how many hidden gems there are to discover in your backyard. You don’t need to travel far to find nice walking routes. Here’s a guide on how to find hiking trails so you can check your local area. Hiking is an accessible hobby and you can find trails with different levels. You don’t need to be super fit to do it. Make sure you plan your route and pack a few emergency items if you’re going anywhere remote.

Gear up

One way to motivate yourself to embrace the outdoors is to gear up. Invest in a decent pair of waterproof walking boots and a weather-resistant jacket. These will make a big difference to your comfort. If your allergies are putting you off going outdoors speak to your doctor or a pharmacist for suitable remedies. They will also be able to help get to the root of the problem and identify the allergen, or whether it’s just cold symptoms. Here is a quick guide to seasonal allergies vs. cold symptoms with more information. As long as you get what you need from the pharmacy, your allergies shouldn’t have to get in the way.

Get creative

If you’re the creative type then why not try one of these DIY backyard projects to get you outside? You could try upcycling garden furniture or making planters from household items. Transform your outside space by building a deck or patio. This will be perfect for entertaining or relaxing and will encourage you to make the most of your yard. If you don’t have much outside space you could consider creating a balcony garden or DIY window boxes from wooden crates.

Gardening for beginners

Don’t worry if you’re not naturally green-thumbed, gardening can still be a very satisfying hobby to get into. You could try a little gardening 101 to start. There are plenty of gardening kits you can buy with easy-to-grow flowers, herbs, and even vegetables. Start small by using pots or old crates as makeshift flower beds. You will only need a few basic tools and if you choose low maintenance plants they will flourish without much effort on your part.

Join a club

You could join a club, either in-person or virtually. There are plenty of groups online who can give you advice about gardening, for example or any other new-found outdoor hobby. You could also consider a workout class or running group that meets in the evenings after work as well. If you only have time to work out before bed it’s still worth trying to get some outdoor exercise. It’s very beneficial for your physical and mental health. Even if you get just one workout buddy it makes it easier to stay motivated. You can share goals and even organize charity fundraisers as a group.

Alternative outdoor hobbies

How about joining the world’s largest treasure hunt? If you’re not interested in gardening or exercising outdoors, try an alternative hobby such as geocaching. Geocaching is a kind of international scavenger hunt and there is a giant community online. It’s straightforward to take part. All you need to do is register online to receive a map of geocaches near you. Download the app to help you find them. Once you’ve found anything put the item back and record your experience online. You can also hide geocaches for other people to find.

Volunteer work

Another alternative outdoor activity is volunteer work. You can find volunteer opportunities online and choose the cause that most resonates with you. There are plenty of opportunities for outdoor volunteer work. You could take part in a cleanup project, help out at local events, or even dog walking. If you sign up to a dog walking service online, you can find people in the local area who need help taking their dogs out. This way you can enjoy some time outdoors and a little pet therapy as well, all while doing someone else a favor. See what volunteer work you can find in your local community.

Get a bike

If you’d rather get out and explore then it could be worthwhile buying or hiring a bike. Cycling is very beneficial for your physical and mental well-being. Look up cycling trails near where you live and hit the open road. You could also join a cycling group or get a bike buddy. Make sure you wear protective clothing and a helmet. If you’re going off-road, double-check your bike is capable, especially if you’re just renting. Alternatively, if there is a city bike initiative where you live you could go to a local park for the afternoon.

Active commuting

If you are interested in cycling, it could also be a new means of getting to work. There are many benefits of active commuting. Not everyone has the opportunity, but if you can swap driving or public transport for a more active commute such as walking or cycling, it will have many advantages for your health and the environment. It’s the perfect way to incorporate spending time outdoors into your daily routine. Speak to your boss about arranging a cycle to work scheme to encourage others to do the same.

Schedule outdoor breaks

Whether you work from home or in the office, it’s a good idea to schedule outdoor breaks. Rather than eating lunch at your desk, go outside for a short walk. If you are working from home it’s important to try and schedule your breaks. It’s one way to increase productivity and going outdoors will help even more. If you have the opportunity, you could even arrange meetings outside from time to time. You could plan an outdoor catch-up with your boss or coworkers for a change of scenery.

Outdoor team-building

If you work in a team it might be fun to also organize outdoor team-building activities. Successful team-building activities need to get everyone involved and engaged. Plan inclusive options that everyone can enjoy. They’re a great way to improve collaboration at work. There are several benefits to arranging team-building activities outside as well. You can completely get away from the office environment and get to know each other in a different situation. You’ll also learn plenty of useful skills.

Go on a retreat

Perhaps you need a longer break to disconnect from the stress of everyday life. A rural retreat could be just what you need to get back in touch with nature and gain some perspective. The staycation trend is still popular this year and it’s easy to see why. It’s a more cost-effective way to explore hidden gems near you and get the peace you deserve. You could even consider going on a road trip to different destinations. If you’d rather not go far, looking into camping spots near you for a fun, low-key weekend.

There are plenty of fun and easy ways to change your habits and spend more time outdoors. After getting a bit of fresh air and exercise, you’ll certainly feel the benefits. You’ll return feeling relaxed yet energized, and ready to take on any challenges. Set small goals for yourself and aim to fit getting outdoors into your routine.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay