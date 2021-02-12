Today we want to share tips on dealing with pain in different parts of your body. Pain is something no one wants to deal with. However, it is a part of life. Below, we take a look at how to cope with pain in different parts of your body and get the necessary treatment.

Rib

In most cases, rib pain is extremely painful and can cause a huge amount of disruption to the sufferer’s everyday life. If you are experiencing a problem with your ribs, get in touch with experts like ssprehab.com.au and they will ensure you get back to normal as quickly as possible.

There are many causes and types of a rib injury, as there are several muscles and ligaments that stabilise the joints, and there is a nerve between each rib too. Because of this, there are many different issues that can occur and many tissues that can be damaged, which highlights why an effective diagnosis is imperative.

When you visit an experienced physiotherapist, the first thing they will do is carry out a thorough evaluation of the issue, from X-rays to assessing the symptoms you are suffering with. Once they have got to the root of the problem, they will then put together a bespoke treatment plan to ensure you can return to your normal functionality as quickly as possible while also alleviating the pain you are experiencing.

A lot of patients who suffer from rib pain have long-term issues; this can be extremely upsetting and frustrating, but your

will do all in their power to make sure your life is as comfortable as possible, and that the issue is resolved efficiently. You will see improvements with every session when professionals will use a mixture of deep tissue massage, hand manipulation techniques and exercises to treat the problem.

Once they have treated the injury, they will give you expert advice and education on how to manage the condition, so you do not suffer again. This will include information on the best exercises to carry out as well as postural advice. This is a much better approach to take than opting for painkillers, rib joint injections, spinal facet, anti-inflammatories and other short-term solutions, which may give relief for the time being but will do nothing to stop the issue from occurring again and again, and causing you more pain and frustration.

Elbow

Physiotherapists treat elbow problems on a regular basis, as this is a part of the body that is open to injury because it is used a lot. If you think about the way the elbow functions, it is very much like a hinge, as three bones – the radius, ulna and humerus – meet so that the arm moves properly. Consequently, if you suffer from a problem with your elbow, it can cause a lot of damage to the functionality of your arm, and it can be extremely painful too.

Experts provide effective treatment for a broad range of elbow problems, such as:

Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)

Golfers Elbow (Medical Epicondylitis)

Olecranon Bursitis

Weakness/Instability of Elbow

Biceps Tendon Irritation

Post Fracture Rehab

If you are suffering from a problem with your elbow, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with a therapist if you feel like the issue has not been mentioned on the list, or you don’t exactly know what the problem is. The key part of a professional service is the diagnosis; the therapists will take the time to assess the problem thoroughly so they can get to the bottom of it and provide an accurate diagnosis, which will then be used to put together a bespoke course of treatment to ensure the quickest and most effective physiotherapy service.

One of the best things about opting for physiotherapy treatment over the other options available is the fact that this is a drug-free solution, making it exceptionally safe. Instead of medication, physiotherapists will use an assortment of hand manipulation techniques and exercises that are designed to reduce the amount of pain you are experiencing and ensure your elbow gets back to its normal level of functionality. They will also provide you with expert advice on how to manage the condition to ensure you don’t suffer from any excruciating pain in the future.

No matter what type of elbow problem you are experiencing, you can be confident that you will be in safe hands when choosing an experienced therapist. Make sure they have an extensive amount of experience in the industry, and that all of their therapists have the necessary training and qualifications.

Foot

Foot pain is extremely common. Not only can foot pain be extremely painful but it can impair functionality by a significant degree, which is why it is so important to get the problem dealt with as quickly as possible.

Foot pain can often come from other sources, including systemic diseases and lower back problems, yet it is also frequently sourced from local structures, including your joints, bones, ligaments and muscles. Some common foot problems are:

Post-Fracture Rehab

Planta Fasciitis

Rehab Post Achilles Tendon Rupture

Achilles Tendonitis

Achilles Tendinopathy

Calf/Achilles Tightness

Tibial Stress

Toe Pain

Heel Pain

When you book an appointment with a physiotherapist, you can expect to undergo a thorough assessment so that they can accurately diagnose the issue. They will examine your foot and assess your symptoms to get to the root of the problem so that they can then put together a bespoke treatment plan that will help you to get back to normal as quickly and effectively as possible.

Therapists know the best techniques to alleviate foot pain and ensure a return to functionality in the fastest manner. This includes a wide variety of exercises and hand manipulation techniques while they will also provide you with advice on how you can manage the condition at home so you don’t experience a repeat occurrence of what you are going through at present.

There is no denying that physiotherapy is the best option when you are suffering from any type of foot pain or injury, as this is a drug-free solution and, therefore, you can be confident that it is the safest way to treat the issue.

