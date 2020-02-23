It’s time to get ready for the beach. Summer is almost here, and you are still struggling with losing those few pounds you gained during the holiday season. It is not easy to give up delicious food and hit the gym to get ready for showing off your best bathing suit on the beach, but some useful tips will help you make the whole process easier without spending hours on the treadmill.

1. Balanced Diet

A balanced diet will give your body the necessary nutrients it needs to function correctly, but it will also help you lose weight and feel better. To get the proper nutrition from your diet, focus on eating more fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, lean proteins, and nuts. The source of the calories you consume is just as important as the number of calories. Fruits contain a high level of sugar, which is in general bad for losing weight, however, this sugar is natural, so the fruit can still be a better choice than reaching out for a doughnut or soda.

2. Drink more water

Hydrating your body is one of the healthiest habits you can adopt. The amount of water in the human body ranges from 45-75%, so it’s not a surprise that we need to take enough water for our bodies to work properly. It also aids digestion, so drinking enough water combined with a balanced diet will do miracles to your body. So, how much water do we need? Varying recommendations have been made over the years, but your individual water needs depend on many factors, including your health and how active you are. Studies have shown that adequate daily intake is about 15.5 cups of fluids. So, don’t wait until you’re thirsty, and make sure that you always have a full bottle of fresh water with you wherever you go.

3. Exercise at least three times a week

Being active is crucial for staying both healthy and in shape. If you are not into spending hours on the treadmill or cycling, you can always choose some of the group activities. Whether it’s aerobic, spinning classes or dancing, 45 minutes of these activities will help you get in shape and have fun while doing it. It is also a great opportunity to meet some new people! On the other hand, if you like to exercise alone, personal training in the gym is the best choice. One of the benefits of the modern world are numerous mobile apps that can replace personal trainers, and they are just three clicks away. You don’t even have to leave the house – download the app, get some of the fitness accessories that you can use at home and get to work!

4. Get enough sleep

Getting enough sleep is important for people of all ages to stay in good health, but if you are also trying to lose weight, the amount of sleep you get may be just as important as your diet and exercise. Studies have reported that people who slept five hours per night for five nights gained an average of 1.8 pounds (0.82 kg). When you do not get adequate sleep, your body makes more ghrelin (a hormone released in the stomach that signals hunger in the brain), and less leptin, leaving you hungry and increasing your appetite.

It may sound difficult to get started and include all this in your daily routine, but following these tips is easier than you think and you will start feeling better and more energized in no time. The cherry on the cake will be the perfect beach body you were always looking for.

Read more lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay