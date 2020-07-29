During this epidemic, every day life can be very stressful so today we want to talk to you about how lockdown stress can affect men. Preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus sounded easy at first, as sheltering in place and practicing proper social distancing didn’t sound like much of a challenge. It was easy for people to keep their minds off of things, too, thanks to the Internet.

For one, it allowed them to stay in touch with their loved ones. It also made it easy to shop from the comfort of home. Some men even took it an opportunity to update their wardrobes, getting rid of clothes that no longer fit them while buying new men’s socks and underwear.

But after months of staying vigilant with still no end to the pandemic in sight, it’s hard not to start feeling the palpable effects of fear and anxiety. Indeed, while it’s generally understood that physical distancing continues to be necessary at this time, it has become another source of stress. Over time, more and more people—especially men—are feeling isolated, lonely, and detached from their support systems.

The Potential Effects of Lockdown Stress on Men

Men are particularly vulnerable to stress, especially during these uncertain times. They see themselves as providers, protectors, and problem-solvers. That’s why in the face of a global pandemic, the idea that there’s nothing they can do can shatter their sense of identity.

If these feelings resonate with you, the stress caused by the pandemic may already be impacting your daily life. Left unchecked, it can make you feel tired or demotivated, unable to sleep or concentrate. It could be manifesting as pain in your lower back or neck, or as more severe physical ailments like heart palpitations, indigestion, or increased blood pressure. More importantly, stress can weaken your immune system, making you more vulnerable to coronaviruses as well as strokes and heart attacks.

To make sure that you keep your well-being in check, read on for some tips to help you reduce your stress levels during the ongoing pandemic.

How Men Can More Effectively Cope with Lockdown Stress

Work Out at Home

Physical activities make your body produce more endorphins, which are neurotransmitters that reduce your perception of pain and trigger positive feelings in the body. Exercise can also put you in a mindful meditative state because of its repetitive motions, making you more conscious of your body’s movements.

The good news is that there are plenty of workouts that you can do from the comfort of your home. You can try looking up fitness videos on YouTube, signing up for online classes, or putting together a small home gym and adapting your existing workout routine.

If you’re having trouble getting yourself in the mood to exercise, it may be worthwhile to treat yourself to some high-quality workout attire. At a bare minimum, you’ll want to get yourself a couple of moisture-wicking shirts, some lightweight gym shorts, a few pairs of sports socks, and a sturdy pair of athletic shoes.

Play Video Games

There is a prevalent misconception that competitive video games can only cause tension and stress in those that play them. However, several studies have shown that the activity has many positive mental benefits and can be an excellent stress reliever, especially for men.

Much like mindfulness meditation, video games make you concentrate on goals, outcomes, and objectives while being aware of and reacting to present circumstances. Video games that offer online multiplayer capabilities can also offer relief from lockdown-induced loneliness. Truly, playing with friends or even strangers are both viable forms of social interaction, at least until it’s safe to starting meeting up with others in person.

Maintain Your Daily Routine

Due to the effects of the pandemic, many of us feel helpless, unable to do anything about the situation. And it’s difficult to pull yourself out of bed when you know that there’s nowhere for you to go.

Still, we recommend resisting the temptations of a lethargic lifestyle by coming up with a productive daily routine. This is because keeping your days structured while quarantining can help bring back some sense of control. After a few days of doing so, you’ll find yourself feeling more alert, more energetic, and less likely to spiral into negative thoughts and depression.

Reframe Your Mindset

It can be all too easy to view lockdown measures as hindrances. That being said, you can do your mental health a favor by viewing these challenges as opportunities instead. After all, there’s nothing wrong with slowing down and resting from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. You might even find that you’ve got some spare time to work on a project or pick up a new hobby you’ve been meaning to try.

In Conclusion

Stress may be unavoidable in these trying times, but it’s not impossible to overcome it. With these tips, we hope that you can take better care of yourself during this period of uncertainty.

Read more lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay