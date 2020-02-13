Everyone knows that sleep is an integral part of our lives so how much sleep do men need? At some point or other, almost everyone will have prioritized sleep over everything else too. But there is a question that does not have a universal answer — how much sleep do men need? In this article, however, we are trying to give you a clear picture. We will not only tell you how much sleep you need on a regular basis but also how you can achieve that amount of sleep, every single day. We hope this will help you have a healthy lifestyle with great memory, longevity and active stamina.

The Amount of Sleep You Need, As Per Your Age

Age is an important factor while determining the optimal amount of sleep for you. Just to give you a clearer idea, kids are supposed to sleep for longer periods of time. This is why you should never disturb the sleeping pattern of a child. So, in the same way, people belonging to different age brackets may require various levels of everyday sleep. The calculations done by experts say the following:

Newborns, of 0 to 3 months, require 14 to 17 hours of sleep

Infants, of 4 to 11 months, require 12 to 15 hours of sleep

Toddlers, of 1 to 2 years, require 11 to 14 hours of sleep

Preschoolers, of 3 to 5 years, require 10 to 13 hours of sleep

School-goers, of 6 to 13 years, require 9 to 11 hours of sleep

Teenagers, of 14 to 17 years, require 8 to 10 hours of sleep

Young adults, of 18 to 25 years, require 7 to 9 hours of sleep

Adults, of 26 to 64 years, require 7 to 9 hours of sleep

Older adults, of 65 or more, require 7 to 8 hours of sleep

As you can see, there is a change as people become older. This also has to do with various factors like your body’s development among others. Sleep improves the healing rate and longevity along with many others. In addition, mental recovery is also an important result of a good night’s sleep.

Other Factors in Play

There are also a few other factors that can affect how much sleep you need per day. Some of them are:

Gender: Research has proven that you may need more or less amount of sleep depending on your gender. The reasons are also often self-explanatory. For instance, it is observed that women tend to consume alcohol more than women do. Similarly, men take up more responsibilities and are stressed by the same. This might create a situation where men need more sleep than women.

Health: There are instances when the medication you take will have impact on your day-to-day health and stamina. Accordingly, you will have to adjust the time of sleep. If the medication is of a heavier dosage and tires you, you will have to sleep more than you do on a normal day. When we say health, we also emphasize on mental health, which is more connected to healthy sleeping habits.

Now that you know how much sleep you should get; shall we see what you can do to get a sufficient amount of sleep?

Tips to Get the Right Amount of Sleep

Once again, the tips here have to deal with your age and profession. Let’s take the case of a toddler to get a clear idea.

For a child who does not go through negative parts of the life, ensuring a good night’s sleep will be an easy task. You will have to get a good mattress for kids and arrange the bedroom in a way they like. This would do the job until some age. However, when it comes to an adult with responsibilities, things are different. You will have to prioritize and re-prioritize different things to stay in the loop. Ignoring things that affect sleep and embracing positivity in life would be great steps towards this cause.

The Bottom Line

As we said earlier, other factors like gender, diet and health condition would affect how much sleep you do need and how to get it. However, setting a recommended goal would be a great place to start.

Read more health articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay