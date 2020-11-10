Today we want to share a few helpful tips on how to take care of your own health and well-being as a caregiver. Being a caregiver is a highly important job. Taking care of the health and welfare of another person is one of the biggest responsibilities that a person can have.

Working as a caregiver is so much more than a regular 9 to 5 job; it is a calling. Life as a caregiver is certainly not easy, and every day can bring fresh challenges. Perfecting your caregiver skills takes time and patience to achieve, so it is not a job that is suited to everyone. The responsibilities that come with the job and the daily demands can leave you feeling mentally and physically exhausted. To protect your health and wellbeing, you need to take care of yourself. Here are some of the ways that caregivers can ensure that they are looking after their health and wellbeing:

Take Breaks

Working as a carer can leave you feeling exhausted. When your entire working day is focused on helping people and addressing their needs, it is all too easy to put yourself last and to ignore your own needs. It is crucial to take breaks throughout the day for the sake of your well-being. Missing out on meal breaks and not stopping for a drink can leave you feeling pretty ill. Rushing around, caring for others without taking rest breaks can cause you to get headaches and to feel faint. Over time, you may find that you start to become rundown which will impact on your ability to do your job and will also leave you feeling pretty ill.

Taking regular breaks throughout the day may feel like a challenge when you are so busy, but for the sake of your well-being, it is vital. After taking a break, you will feel far better equipped to do your job with renewed energy.

Don’t Overstretch Yourself

Caring for other adults is a very physical job. Even with the appropriate hoisting equipment, you may find that you are doing a lot of physical work throughout the day. From lifting people in and out of bed, through to pushing wheelchairs; a large part of your day will likely be spent carrying out physical activity.

All this bending, stretching, and lifting can take its toll on your body. You may find yourself suffering from a sore back or painful feet as a result of all the physical activity required by your job. Preventing yourself from getting injured is crucial, as a back problem or other injury could leave you out of action for a considerable length of time. To prevent injuries from occurring, you must learn to lift safely to minimize the chances of hurting yourself.

You may find it helpful to carry out stretching exercises in your spare time, such as yoga or pilates, to help stretch out your tired muscles and to feel the well-being benefits of physical activity.

It takes a special person to care for others, but don’t forget that your needs count too, so taking care of yourself should also be a priority.

Read more healthy living articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay