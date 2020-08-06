Necessary Precautionary Measures to Take When Visiting Public Places

With the current happenings worldwide, how things used to operate has changed. There are rules you should try and practice to protect yourself against the COVID virus. Hence, listed below are some necessary precautionary measures to adhere to in public places.

When Going to Your Local Eatery

Since everyday activities have started to resume normal, you may want to treat yourself in your local restaurant or café. However, before heading out, try and check your local joint’s health and safety measures. For instance, do the staff clean and disinfect the places regularly. The restaurant should also have proper ventilation that allows air circulation. It’s also best to ensure the eating tables are strategically set apart to prevent close contacts.

When you are required to line up to get a service, you should maintain a safe distance by standing two meters apart from the next customer.

Visiting the Gym

Currently, the mode of doing things has changed. Hence, before heading out to the gym, you can check to see if your gym only allows a specific number of people. An excellent gym should ensure its member currently book slots to get training.

Another vital measure is to ensure the gym is clean all the time. It’s best to ensure the gym disinfects its equipment such as weight machines, treadmills, stationary bikes, and pulley machines. It’s also best to confirm the rules concerning common shared spaces such as the bathroom and locker room.

Your gym should ensure it encloses the training equipment’s such that each has a barrier to maintain social distancing. It’s best to protect yourself by staying and training at home if you have a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Visiting the Saloon and Barber Shops

Visiting beauty parlors is one of the high-risk areas of contracting the virus. However, with essential precautionary measures, you will be safe. It’s necessary to make an appointment and book your space to avoid overcrowding. Also, you can only go for mandatory services that you can’t have within your home. For instance, essential services such as washing your hair and blow-drying you can do at home.

For those services, you must get at the facility, ensure the saloon staff practice proper measure. For example, certify the staff attending to you put on a face cover such as printed face masks or blank face masks. Ensure also, the staff disinfects the tools such as chairs, rollers, and combs. Besides, the employees must also wear gloves which they have to replace when attending the next customer.

To protect yourself, you can try and get the staff to serve you within your home to avoid unnecessary exposure.

Going to The Grocery Shops

When you decide to go shopping, try and protect washing your hands at the grocery store entrance. Alternatively, disinfect your hands before going in. You can go to the store when it is less crowded, such as early in the morning the moment the store opens. It will help if you carry your hand sanitizer you can use to disinfect the cart handle.

To protect your kids, you should leave them at home and not tag them for the shopping trip. With the current changes, try and protect yourself by ordering online without necessarily going to the malls. Your safety solely depends on you. Therefore, when leaving your home to go to a public place, ensure you put on either printed face masks or blank face masks. In areas such as restaurants, gyms, shopping malls, and beauty parlor, the basic rule is to go when they are uncrowded.

