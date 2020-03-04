Seventy is the New Sixty: How to Make the Most of Living Longer

Today we want to talk about how to make the most of living longer. There seem to be millions of potions and lotions that shout that they will reverse the aging process for both men and women. Some are rather expensive, while others are more reasonably priced; all have no guarantee that they will make you look and feel younger than your actual age.

Looking younger is mostly a matter of your genes and how you take care of yourself. Feeling younger can depend on a number of things you do for yourself. As you grow older, you want to be able to hear again with hearing aids, but may not want the assistance of a walker.

Since individuals are living longer, they need to plan for a longer life as well as take care of the life they are living. Here are 4 tips for making the most of living longer:

1. Get Plenty of Rest

You may think that if you have some extra energy, you need to use it cleaning the house or walking the dog, but you may be wrong. As you age, you need more rest than exercise. However, exercise is important, but not as much as it was when you were in your twenties or thirties.

You may want to adjust your bedtime to be earlier or simply incorporate a nap into your daily routine. Studies have shown that taking a twenty to thirty-minute nap daily can help keep your mind sharp and reinvigorate your body.

2. Exercise

You will still want to participate in some type of exercise, but you will need to cut back from when you were younger. Injury during exercise is the main concern for older adults.

Try swimming or walking, both of which are lower-impact style workouts and can help keep you from severe injury. When walking, be sure to have a buddy or let someone know where you will be, just in case something does happen. And always bring your cell phone with you.

3. Take Up A New Hobby

Learning new things will keep your mind sharp and give you hours of enjoyment. Try something that you always wanted to do like painting or model train building. The new hobby does not have to be expensive, and you can learn how to do almost anything on the Internet or at the local library.

You could also join a club that does the hobby you are interested in, this way you will learn from people who are actually doing the activity. You will also make friends and get out of the house.

4. Spend Time With Other

You may not have your family close by, but you can spend time with others. Spending time with others is a good way to stay young and informed. Being alone all the time is not good for a person as depression can set in.

Find a local group or organization you are passionate about and go to a meeting or volunteer at a shelter for pets or people. You will meet many like-minded individuals and have more purpose in your life.

Whatever you do, don’t stay home and give up on life. Go out and enjoy yourself!

