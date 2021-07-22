Today we want to share with you our top 8 superfoods to boost your healthy diet. No single food can wholesomely provide all the nutrition and energy we need for our bodies. Well!! What are superfoods? Superfoods are foods that provide the majority of the body’s nutrients and minerals required by our body. The more variety of food you eat, the better your body and overall health. Read on about the top 8 best superfoods and their benefits.

1. Leafy Greens – A Good Source of Vitamin A, C, and Calcium

Dark, leafy greens like kale, spinach, lettuce, mustard greens, and arugula are a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and calcium. They get their colors from chlorophyll which helps to keep plants healthy. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, the dietary fibers found in these leafy greens can decrease the risk of colorectal cancer. These leafy greens add fiber to the diet that has a positive effect on our health. You include these varieties of foods in your diet by consuming them as salads or add them to soups and stews, says Mathew, who provides SQL assignment help services to students.

2. Berries – Keeps your brain healthy and help fight Alzheimer’s disease

Berries are naturally sweet and high in fiber and disease-fighting nutrients. Berries are rich in colors as they are high in antioxidants. You can add them to Yogurt, which is also the healthiest food, or make smoothies or eat plain as a snack. When talking about berries, Blueberries top the superfood chart. Blueberries contain one of the highest antioxidant levels, are low in sugar, and are a good source of fiber. It helps the body combat a long list of diseases like the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s. Strawberries and raspberries also help fight against cancer-causing free radicals.

3. Nuts and Seeds – Protect against Chronic Diseases

Nuts and seeds are good sources of healthy fats, protein, fibers, vitamins, and minerals. The Consumption of nuts and seeds regulates body weight and helps burn energy. It contains unsaturated fats and other nutrients that protect against heart disease. You can consume almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, pistachios, and Brazil nuts. Commonly consumed seeds include pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds. Research has shown that regular nut consumption is part of a healthy diet and can protect against chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

4. Seafood – The healthiest foods on the Planet

Seafood is loaded with nutrients, such as protein and vitamin D. It is also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids. The omega-3 fatty acid is crucial for optimal body and brain function and reduces mental decline in older adults. It reduces the risk of many diseases like heart attacks, diabetes, obesity and may combat depression. Children who consume more fish have a lower risk of asthma and improve their sleep, says William, who works at EduWorldUSA and provides assignment writing services to students. You can consume salmon, tuna steaks, fatty fish, trout, and sardines to get numerous health benefits.

5. Citrus Fruits – Boosts your Immunity System

Citrus fruits are grown on evergreen trees or shrubs that provide many health benefits, from boosting your immune system to reducing your risk of heart disease. These fruits are high in phytonutrients, such as carotenoids, flavonoids, and polyphenols. Flavonoids may help prevent the development of certain types of cancer. Vitamin C, a nutrient found in lemons, limes, grapefruit, and oranges, helps give your immune system a boost. It encourages your immune system to produce white blood cells, which are necessary to fight infections and shortens your cold’s length.

6. Whole Grains – Lower risk of Diabetes, Heart Disease, and High Blood Pressure

Whole grains contain many nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber. Common varieties of whole grains include oatmeal, quinoa, brown rice, bulgur, and barley. One of the biggest health benefits of whole grains is that they may lower your risk of heart disease and heart stroke. Eating these foods can help fill you up and prevent overeating which prevents obesity. Fiber and magnesium found in whole grains help lower your risk of type 2 diabetes, lower cholesterol, and reduces inflammation, says Paul, who provides Accounting homework help services to students.

7. Garlic and Onions – Provides many Health Benefits

Onions are low in calories yet high in nutrients, including Vitamin C, B6, potassium, and folate. Garlic is rich in vitamin C, B6, thiamin, potassium, calcium, phosphorous, copper, and manganese. Incorporating them into your everyday diet will provide you with many health benefits and also add taste, flavor to your meal. Research shows that eating onions and garlic may help reduce heart disease risk factors, such as high blood pressure, certain cancers, diabetes, and inflammation. Garlic helps to prevent and reduce the severity of illnesses like the flu and common cold.

8. Dark Chocolate – Boost your Mood

Dark chocolate is loaded with nutrients and is one of the best sources of antioxidants. Studies show that dark chocolate can improve your health and lower the risk of heart disease and strokes. Dark chocolate is rich in fiber, iron, copper, manganese, and magnesium. It may increase blood flow in the arteries and improve brain function. Made from the seed of the cacao tree, it can protect skin from sun damage. You can treat yourself with consuming dark chocolate that may also improve cognition, prevent memory loss, and boost your mood. It is good for your gut and may also help with weight loss.

