Calling all bath enthusiasts and holiday lovers! For anyone who loves bath and body products and can’t get enough holiday fun, read on! We are here to provide a list of some of the best (smelling) holiday products to spice up your pampering this holiday season. Here are the best holiday bath products to try this season!

Oh Christmas Tree Bath Bomb Set

What says the holidays like six fantastic bath bombs wrapped in fun, festive packaging? This set of bath bombs is guaranteed to get you in the spirit of the season. Each bomb is themed for the holidays, with scents like Snow Fairy and Butterball. This is the perfect item for anyone wanting to up their bath bomb game for the holiday season!

Under the Mistletoe Bath and Body Gift Set

Start the holiday season off right with this set from philosophy. The set includes body lotion and shower gel to help you care for your skin this winter. The scent is based on mistletoe (with notes of violet, jasmine, and lily) making it a fun and unique holiday scent to don this season. It will leave you feeling, and smelling, great!

Peppermint Bubble Bath

This peppermint bubble bath not only smells heavenly, it also comes in an adorable champagne bottle, giving it that extra boost of fun. Perfect as a gift or simply something to treat yourself with, Ulta beauty knew what they were doing making this bubble bath. Give it a try and add that classic wintery mint smell to your next relaxation bath.

Home for the Holidays: Nutmeg and Sweet Cream Shower Gel and Bubble Bath

Doubling as a body wash and bubble bath, this product is both versatile and good quality. With notes of nutmeg, sweet cream, vanilla, chai, and pumpkin, this wash will leave you feeling refreshed and smelling like the holidays! This product is ideal for anyone wanting to add a holiday kick to their bath products this season.

Apple Sugar Bath and Body Set

This set of four is the perfect holiday treat! Treat yourself, or a friend, to this wonderfully smelling apple sugar package that includes body wash, hand cream, body lotion, and body mist. Full of all the essentials, this is the perfect product for anyone who loves smelling fantastic and festive on a budget!

