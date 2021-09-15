Honoring Innovative Beauty & Wellness Entrepreneurs for Entrepreneurship Month

Today’s article is all about honoring innovative beauty and wellness entrepreneurs for Entrepreneurship month. We’d like to introduce you to some of these empowering entrepreneurs who are driving change and making strides in their respective industries.

Olowo-n’djo Tchala of Alaffia

Togolese native Olowo-n’djo Tchala founded Alaffia nearly two decades ago with a mission to cultivate beauty, equality and empowerment in West Africa through the fair trade of indigenous resources and community empowerment projects. Women’s cooperatives in West Africa handcraft Alaffia’s products. Proceeds from product sales are returned to communities in Togo to fund sustainable community projects, such as maternal health care, education, reforestation and regenerative agriculture. Most recently, Alaffia launched its maternal health care program in the U.S. to help mothers in marginalized communities. To date, Alaffia’s many sustainable programs in West Africa have improved the lives of more than 250,000 individuals.

Samia Gore of Body Complete Rx

Samia Gore, Founder and CEO of Body Complete Rx, is paving the way as the first Black female founder to break ground in the male-dominated, nutritional supplement industry. The author and healthy lifestyle advocate founded Body Complete Rx (BCRX) in 2017, a wellness brand of plant-based supplements formulated by a Black woman nutritionist with a complete wellness journey in mind. Created as a result of her own wellness journey, from health to beauty, Body Complete Rx is a complete solution and has been credited in changing the lives of thousands of consumers worldwide. Samia’s self-funded start-up has successfully grown and garnered over $10 million in sales in just 4 years and seen the support of celebrity clients including LeToya Luckett and Kenya Moore. In August 2021, Gore is launching her exclusive plant-based, vegan supplements at The Vitamin Shoppe, making BCRX the first Black female-owned brand to launch in the retailer’s weight management category.

Josh Rosebrook of Josh Rosebrook

Josh Rosebrook, founder of the eponymous hair and skincare line Josh Rosebrook, is a celebrity-adored innovator in the natural beauty space. Rosebrook created a brand that only uses high-quality, efficacious products that support and protect healthy hair and skin function and structure, but also takes a deep focus on whole body-mind balance. Today he works with a team that includes industry-leading natural cosmetic chemists and herbalists. The skincare guru behind the brand counts celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Emma Watson, Olivia Wilde, Sofia Bush, Mila Kunis, Naomi Watts, and Alicia Silverstone as fans, and they all have flawless, glowing skin to prove it.

Beatrice Dixon of The Honey Pot Company

Beatrice Dixon, Co-Founder and CEO of The Honey Pot Company, is taking the world by storm with her plant-derived feminine care brand. Created by “humans with vaginas, for humans with vaginas,” The Honey Pot Co. provides gender, body and age-inclusive products that are free of chemicals, parabens, carcinogens, and sulfate. Dixon has been committed to educating, advocating, and supporting humans worldwide with the tools and resources that promote health and hopes to end the stigma of menstruation perpetrated by taboos, discrimination, lack of education, silence, and period poverty. Among her accomplishments, Dixon was named Inc. Magazine’s Top 100 Women Entrepreneurs of 2020, and Entrepreneur’s top 100 groundbreaking women entrepreneurs of 2019. She’s also 1 of the first 40 women of color to raise over $1 million in venture capital.

Images provided by Alaffia, Body Complete Rx, Josh Rosebrook, and The Honey Pot Company