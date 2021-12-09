How CBD oil Acts as an Effective Painkiller for Pets

The use of CBD as a medicinal supplement is nothing new, but research in the same area is relatively recent. Most civilizations used cannabis products to cure different ailments and improve wellness, but it’s only recently that the medicinal properties of cannabis are established through scientific evidence.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is an active compound found in the cannabis plant. This compound isn’t as psychoactive as THC, which is another active compound known to deliver a pleasant high feeling. For this reason, people are increasingly opting CBD as an alternative to traditional medications for alleviating pain, anxiety, stress, and sleep disorders.

Surprisingly, cannabis products have benefits to humans and some animals, such as dogs and cats. You might have heard people talking about or recommending CBD oil for pets and wondered what it is. CBD oil is a cannabis extract with potential health benefits. For these reasons, numerous CBD products for pets are available. Here’s how CBD oil can be effective in alleviating pain in your pets.

Why Is CBD Such an Effective Pain Killer for Pets?

1. Anti-inflammatory

Inflammation is a significant cause of pain, and any remedy that reduces inflammation tends to act on pain. Most dog owners don’t understand that inflammation is widespread in older dogs, especially if they suffer from conditions like arthritis. But CBD can effectively reduce the inflammation resulting from these conditions, even for handicapping conditions like hip dysplasia.

CBD oil has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that can help pets with inflammatory conditions. Recent research shows that CBD is effective in treating inflammation resulting from osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis is a condition that damages the nerves, and CBD can prevent this damage and slow disease progression.

2. Improves Bone and Joint Health

Most joint problems in pets result from pro-inflammatory mediators released into the joint. While this kind of inflammation may be low, studies show that it causes degenerative changes in bones and joints, leading to peripheral sensitization and, ultimately, nociceptive pain.

The body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) plays a crucial role in maintaining bone and joint homeostasis. The neurons and microvasculature of the ECS that supply the joints have numerous supplies of cannabinoid 1 (CB1) and cannabinoid 2 (CB2) receptors.

CBD produces a complicated signaling mechanism to activate and deactivate cannabinoid receptors in the ECS. It can also regulate non-canonical cannabinoid receptor pathways. Since CBD acts on the ECS, it can alleviate joint conditions that arise from impaired regulation of the ECS. So, giving your pets CBD oil can improve their bone health and help them live a healthy life even in old age without the debilitating effects of arthritis.

3. Alleviates General Pain

Pain in pets comes in many forms and is often so complicated that you might not even know what areas to target with treatment. The same animal could be suffering from different types of pain, requiring the administration of a range of pain medications.

Administering different medicines to your pets can overwhelm them just as it is for humans. CBD is a good alternative as it acts on different types of pain, cutting down the number of medications you need for your pet. Besides, it helps reduce various types of pain, including neuropathic, chronic, and inflammatory.

If your dog struggles with general pain from old age, overactivation, joint, and hip pain, they could benefit from CBD oil. This can bring amazing changes in agile dogs who are suffering from pain. Moreover, you can try CBD oils on dogs that have difficulty moving around due to back pain.

4. Anticancer Properties

Cancer tends to affect many old dogs, leading to incurable pain until death. While it can be heart-wrecking to watch your dog suffer that much, you can still find a solution to manage their pain. Despite the lack of cancer treatment for pets, CBD can help manage the accompanying pain.

The inflammatory process that occurs during cancer is what causes so much pain. But CBD has strong anti-inflammatory properties that can fight cancer-related pain. Research studies show that different cancer cells, including mammary carcinoma, osteosarcoma, and lymphoma, express a reduction in growth when exposed to CBD.

The findings from the research indicate that CBD can reduce cancer cell reproduction, which can help pets suffering from such conditions.

Conclusion

Research on CBD’s impact on animal body systems is limited, but there is growing evidence that this natural remedy can be as helpful to animals as it is to humans. The interaction of CBD with the ECS is, however, well understood. Since animals like dogs have an ECS similar to that of humans, they, too, could enjoy the benefits that CBD gives to humans.

