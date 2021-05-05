Today we want to share insightful tips on how to ask for her hand in marriage if it’s the right time. Asking your girlfriend to marry you is the next step in your relationship. You want to tie the knot, and you have to be confident about this decision. When you’re already thinking about it, it’s a sign that you want to spend forever with her. You also can’t imagine your life without her by your side. While it’s good that you consider your feelings, you should also think the same way about her. You might be ready, but she’s not. Timing is crucial in deciding to pop the question.

There should be talk about marriage

If you didn’t reach the point where you talk about getting married, you shouldn’t do it. You imagine a life with her, but she doesn’t. You have to be on the same page before you ask the question. She might still be thinking about building your relationship and getting to know each other deeper. If you decide to take the next step when she’s not ready, it could be terrible for your relationship. You’re destroying something that is yet to bloom. Once you start talking about the future, it’s a good sign. It means that she’s ready to move forward.

The number of years doesn’t indicate anything

Just because you’ve been together for a long time doesn’t mean you’re ready to take the next step. Some couples who decide to tie the knot after being in a relationship for many years still get a divorce. Years don’t indicate anything. It’s how you spend time with each other and how deep your relationship is. While it helps that you’ve been in a relationship for a while now, it shouldn’t be the only factor to consider before asking the question.

Look at her career trajectory

If you decide to marry her, it will change your life, but it will do the same to her. You will build a family together. She might be unable to fulfill her career goals if you decide to have a child. If she’s not yet ready to give up what she has now, you should respect it. She enjoys her career, and she deserves it. You might also be on the same path right now. Take your time to celebrate the peak of your career before getting married. Once you have a family, a work-life balance might be challenging.

Buy the perfect ring when you’re ready

Take your time to think about this difficult decision. Once you’re confident that your girlfriend is the right person, the next step is to buy the perfect ring. You can consider purchasing an oval diamond engagement ring that you can find here. If it matches her personality, you have to get it. Show her that you know her well, and you found the perfect ring that will look great on her.

Once she says yes, it calls for a celebration. Don’t rush planning the wedding details. There’s always an opportunity to think about them later. For now, you have to enjoy what you have.

