How To Boost Your Immune System This Winter

We are in the midst of winter weather these days and every day it gets a little bit colder and a little more difficult to maintain the healthy lifestyle we set in the warmer months. After all, who wants to go for a run outside when it’s 20 degrees out? Who wants to eat a salad when a nice warm pizza sounds both hearty and delicious against a chilly night. We know it can be hard to stay healthy and fight off the number of illnesses present in the winter and we are here to help! Here are some easy ways to boost your immune system this winter.

Exercise

We know this one is obvious and a little more difficult when the roads are icy and it’s dark at 5 p.m. However, it is still very important to exercise regularly throughout the winter months, especially outside if you can manage it. It is still important to get your daily dose of Vitamin D, even though it’s cold, and exercising outside is the perfect way to get some. It doesn’t have to be an intensive five-mile run, a quick stroll will do.

Lower Your Alcohol Consumption

Lowering the amount of alcohol, you consume will do wonders for your immune system (and your health overall). Alcohol is known for lowering your body’s immune system, so lowering your intake is critical. Try cutting back a bit this season to protect your system and give it its best chance at fighting off infections and illnesses.

Eat Fruits and Vegetables

It can be difficult to eat veggies and fruits in the wintertime when it is snowy and cold and all you want is something with a little more substance. This is totally understandable, but it is important you don’t ignore these food groups entirely. Eating a balanced diet will boost your immune system more than you know and increase your overall health.

Get a Good Night’s Sleep

An oldie but a goodie, sleep is crucial to a healthy immune system. It is important to set a regular sleep schedule and try and get those solid eight hours every night. Sleep is a time for your body to recharge and your immune system will thank you for allowing it the chance to rest and strengthen.

Disinfect Your Phone Daily

Our phones carry a ton of germs and bacteria. We constantly are holding them, touching them, and passing them to others throughout the day. Cleaning off your phone each day will help you avoid the germs that could potentially get you sick. This is a great habit to get into this season.

Drink Water

Another classic, the importance of drinking water does not lessen in the winter. Water is a powerful weapon for your body and helps you fight against all kinds of illnesses. Make sure you are reaching the recommended daily intake each day to have the healthiest system you can have.

Try Green Tea

Drinking green tea is a great idea all year round, but especially the winter months. Green tea has been proven to help your immune system and it is also a deliciously warm beverage to warm you on a cold day. Try a cup every morning and see how you feel!

Read more lifestyle articles at ClicheMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay