Do you work from home, blog, or have a cool side hustle? You’re going to need a home office for that. Today we’re going to share tips on how to create a trendy home office that will hopefully become a much-loved part of your home. The big question is, where do you even begin? There are plenty of great ways to create a home office that’s right on trend, so follow the pointers below and say hello to your stylish new home office.

What do you need?

Before you can start designing your home office, you need to think about everything you need. Do you need a desk? A studio space? A seating area? Make a list of everything you’re going to need to be able to work effectively. Most basic home offices will need a desk, a computer and some storage. But to create a cool and fashionable home office space, you’ll want to think about adding some other items like wall art, rugs, and fun decorative pieces. Get started with your list of home office essentials and start making some plans.

Get some inspiration

While filling your home office with the things you need is the more practical side of your project, you should also consider how you want your office to look, which is the fun part. Being able to choose a theme and interior concept can give you a Pinterest-worthy office that isn’t just fully functioning, it looks great too.

Start searching for home office inspiration to give you some ideas. Many modern offices are Scandinavian-inspired and feature plenty of light and natural materials like wood to create a space that is beautiful and stylish, while also having some longevity. Why not start your own Pinterest board to help you bring all of your ideas into one place?

Pick colors that make you happy

Have you ever heard of color therapy? It’s a practice that’s used to help change a person’s mood, and can be a great way of choosing colors for your home office. Different colors mean different things to different people, so if there’s a color that makes you happy, why not use it in your home office? There are different ways you can incorporate color from feature walls to the accessories you use, and you can mix and match of course!

If you’re struggling to think of colors for your home office, you can always look at this year’s home color trends to give you some inspiration.

Make your space your own

While rules in a conventional office can mean it’s hard to distinguish your desk from anyone else’s, you’ve got a lot of options to choose from for your own home office. Having some personal touches around the place can make your office feel more like your own, and help you create a space you enjoy working in.

Why not add some framed photos of friends and family or some trinkets that mean something to you? However you choose to decorate your home office, make sure that it’s personal to you.

Choosing the right chair is important

One of the most important elements of any office setup is having the right chair. Choosing the right chair for your home office is important – you’re going to be sitting in it a lot! While you’ll want to choose something stylish that matches the rest of your office, you’ll also want to think about the practical side of choosing your chair.

Your ideal office chair should be adjustable, supportive and allows you to maintain your posture when working. You might also want to consider a footrest for your chair, especially if you have a habit of leaning forward a lot.

While choosing the right office chair is important, it’s your habits that you also need to think about. Sit up straight, don’t slouch and try not to lean forward when working. Your back, neck and shoulders are important, so don’t let the suffer by having a poor office chair and poor working posture.

Surround yourself with positivity

We all need a boost sometimes, especially at work! That’s why having some positive mantras around your office can help keep you motivated and your eyes on the prize. Why not add a few prints around the place that you can look at when you need a lift?

Staying positive isn’t always easy, especially when you’re having a tough time at work, but if you find ways to keep yourself going, you can make the day much brighter.

Keep your space organized

A cluttered, messy office space can be very difficult to work in, so it’s important that you keep it organized. When your space is clear, you can be more productive, as well as find the things you need more easily.

Some simple tips for home office organization include:

Putting some shelve up above your desk to give you some more storage options will go a long way in helping to create a trendy home office.

Keep everything to one side – items like your lamp, pencil pot, etc. can take up a lot of space so keep them to one area instead of having them all over your desk. This way, one side will always be clear.

Get a desk organizer – they’re useful for keeping all kinds of items in one place.

Make the most of your desk drawers – they’re perfect for filing things away and or putting things you don’t need out of sight.

Try not to eat at your desk – it’s surprising how soon plates and empty packaging can pile up. Drink coffee by all means, but remember to clean your cup at the end of the day.

Clean up at the end of the day! While you might want to get up and go at the end of the day, you’ll be doing yourself a favor come the next morning when your desk is neat and you’re able to start working straight away.

By keeping your home office organized, you’ll be able to get on with your work distraction-free, helping you get more done during your working day.

Could you go paper-free?

Technology provides a number of benefits for offices, and this is true for your home office as well. Could you vow to go paper-free with your home office? Ditching your printer could be a good start. It’s easy to scan anything you need these days using your phone, or creating digital-only documents is another way to help you stay paper-free.

Fax machines are expensive and use a lot of paper, but now you can send a fax from computer applications that make it easy to avoid all of that clutter, as well as the noises a traditional fax machine makes! Try storing all of your documents in the cloud so that you don’t have to keep any paper around – this will keep your desk clutter-free while also help you to do your bit for the environment.

Home office on a budget

Building a home office can be a fun and exciting project, but if you want to create a trendy home office it can be expensive. But who says you can’t have style on a budget? Some top tips for creating a home office on a budget include:

Buy items from places like IKEA, they’re sturdy and affordable and you can always customize them to give them a more unique look.

Look out for unwanted furniture on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, eBay, etc. You never know when someone might be selling the perfect item for your home office on the cheap.

Get creative by upcycling some older items – it’s surprising what a fresh coat of paint can do!

Kit out your home office bit by bit, you don’t have to do everything at once if you can’t afford to!

Save your splurges for the things that are the most important, like a chair or your computer – be frugal with your other items to help you keep your budget weighted the right way.

Keeping your sanity when working from home

Having a home office can be the perfect way to enjoy a work/life balance as well as help you take bigger charge of your career, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be stressful. Working from home can bring the same stresses as anywhere else, so you need to find ways to keep calm and motivate yourself to carry on.

Start by settling yourself into a routine when working from home. Having some set working hours can stop your home life interfering with your work, while also making sure that you switch off at the right time. It’s also important that you take regular breaks and bring some normality to your routine. Exercise can help you stay energized and focused, so why not take a look at some fun ways to exercise this summer to help give your health a boost?

Your home office can be a fantastic place to work, with so many things you can do to make it your own. Create a home office that’s the perfect space for you to help you stay happy and motivated when you’re working from home.

