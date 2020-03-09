Today we’d like to provide tips on how to find the right car for your life. Buying a car can be a daunting experience, especially if it’s your first one or you’re stepping up to a bigger model. Finding the right car for you and your life, is dependent on so many factors. From how far away you work from home, how many children you have, to whether or not you motorway drive or city drive; it’s important to consider everything before you exchange any money.

Look at your overall needs

Think about how many people you’ll need to transport around day in day out. Do you have children you need to consider? How easy will it be to get a baby seat out of a three-door model? Look at what your “must-haves” are. Do you need leather seats over fabric in case muddy dogs or children are getting in?

If you’re a nervous driver while parking, do you want to get park assist or rear view cameras in your next set of wheels? With so many things to consider it can often be a little daunting. So, get this list together before you start shopping around. It will make the choosing process a whole lot easier.

Consider your budget

Whether you’re paying for your new (or used) car with cash or are taking out finance, you’ll need to think about your budget. If you’re taking out a finance deal with the dealership or another lender, be realistic about the monthly payments you can commit to. And, don’t forget you’ll have services and MOTs to consider!

Generally, if you’re financing your car, your monthly payments should be around 15% of your monthly take-home. This applies to both new and used cars.

Factor in all the costs of ownership

Ultimately, you don’t want to be paying through the nose for a car that you can’t afford the regular up-keep for! This will put you way out of pocket and potentially struggling each month.

Before you commit to buy, try and work out the long-term costs of owning the vehicle you choose. How much will it depreciate by? How much is the insurance each month? What will you be spending on fuel each week? All costs you’ll need to factor in to how much you can spend.

Look at all your options

Just because a car is shiny and new, doesn’t mean it’s the right one for your way of life. With so many available options out there, make sure you shop around for the most suitable and cost-effective model for you. Sometimes this might mean buying a make of car you’ve never owned before; but with the right research, choosing your next set of wheels might be easier than you think.

