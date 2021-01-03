Today we want to share some awesome tips on how to get your New Year started right. At the end of every year, we all start thinking about how the next one can be better. Whether we have personal goals still to achieve or are looking to lose a few pounds. We look to new year’s resolutions to get started on January 1st.

With New Year’s Eve plans quieter this year, it is the perfect opportunity to set meaningful goals. Most of us will be looking forward to leaving 2020 in the past. Having a brilliant start to 2021 would certainly help.

Set resolutions and stay on track with them

Setting a new year’s resolution can feel like a chore. With varied success over the years, it is easy to doubt our success with goals. If you can relate, it is time to try something new.

Select up to three, time-framed goals. Be very specific in what you want to achieve and give yourself a deadline. An open-ended resolution for a whole year is easy to put off until later. A clear deadline helps you focus on the task at hand.

Show your gratitude and appreciation

Practicing gratitude for everything you have sets a great tone for your year. Studies have shown gratitude is an important part of a wholehearted life.

Note your gratitude in a daily ‘gratitude journal’. Record five things each day that you are grateful for and see how you feel. Show the people you are grateful for your appreciation and send them a personalised card. You’ll quickly spread the love and gratitude to everyone.

Turn over a new leaf and forget the past

Leave your bad habits and old regrets exactly where they belong: in the past. A new year is the ideal time to hit reset on your life. Decide what to leave behind ahead of New Year’s Eve and write it all down.

Bin the list as the clock strikes twelve and start again. You will feel motivated to pursue the new year without your old baggage holding you back. Whether you need to forget your ex or stop biting your nails, leave it behind as you start your new year.

Focus on your health: wealth and self

Get fit. Pay off debt. Start the new year the way you want to go on and take care of your overall health. Focus on eating well and getting more exercise. It isn’t about losing weight. Taking care of your body will take care of your mind.

Get your financial health in check. A new year is a great time to start a new budget. Save for your summer holiday or pay of your debt. Set monthly targets to achieve your goals.

Read more lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay