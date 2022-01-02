Today we want to share some great tips on how to support your partner while trying to start a family. It can be difficult to support one another in any relationship when you’re feeling down. But in a couple trying to conceive and the stress and anxiety of infertility is so much higher than usual, we need all the help we can get. It’s essential for both parties to know how they can best support their partner through this difficult time. Check out these helpful tips on how your partner can best support you as you try to start a family!

1. Showing emotional support

The first and most important way your partner can support you is by simply being there for you emotionally. Offer a listening ear and be understanding if your partner needs to talk about their feelings or frustrations related to infertility. Don’t dismiss their concerns, and always try to be positive, even when things are tough.

If your partner is unable to be emotionally supportive, consider seeking out counseling or therapy, which can help both of you work through any issues related to infertility. Talking with a professional can also help identify coping mechanisms for both partners to use in order to deal with stress and anxiety.

2. Offering practical help

Practical help can mean a lot of things, but the most important thing is that it’s something your partner knows you need. The biggest challenge with infertility is often feeling scared or like you’re not good enough, but this is where doctors like Dr Derek Lok come in and save the day! But even when they’ve tried all their options and are left physically exhausted from treatments, many women still feel helpless because so much relies on them becoming pregnant without any control over what happens next.

Some examples might be offering to take care of household chores, doing all the grocery shopping for a week, or cooking dinner every night this week. If there’s anything you know will help take some of the burdens off your shoulders, don’t be afraid to ask!

3. Being a fertility advocate

Infertility can feel like a very isolating experience for many couples trying to conceive. It’s easy to feel like you’re the only ones going through this and that no one understands what you’re going through. This is where your partner can be an advocate for you and help break down some of those barriers. If there are any family or friends who don’t quite understand what’s going on, your partner can explain things in a way that they will understand.

4. Providing moral support

One thing that doesn’t change no matter what stage of infertility you’re in is the need for moral support. This can come from your partner in a number of ways. They can offer to do things like go with you to appointments, read articles or research on their own related to fertility treatments and options, or just be there to listen when you need someone to talk to.

Fertility treatments and procedures can often be long and drawn out, so it’s vital that your partner is willing to stick by you through the good times and bad. Just knowing they are always there for you can help get you through the tough days.

In conclusion, there are many ways that your partner can support you while trying to conceive. All of which are important in helping you feel less alone and more supported during this time.

