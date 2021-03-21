How to Use Medical Marijuana – 5 Things You Should Know

Today we want to speak to you about how to use medical marijuana. Here are 5 things you should know. The widespread legalization inspired an increasing body of research about the health benefits of the famous green plant. We now have studies that show how cannabis can help with numerous conditions, from anxiety to glaucoma.

More physicians are jumping on the bandwagon, offering this alternative treatment method to their patients. If you’ve just received your medical cannabis card, let’s go through some crucial bits of knowledge for your first smoking session.

Medical vs Recreational

There’s a significant difference between plants for medical and recreational purposes. The plants and strains grown for health-related uses are generally higher-quality.

Those cultivating the plant have to abide by stricter sets of regulations to ensure optimal conditions. On the other hand, the market for recreational marijuana tends to be inconsistent.

So, you’re better off obtaining a card and purchasing from authorized dispensaries.

Think about it. The government pays for the cultivation of medical cannabis. As a result, you’re much less likely to encounter harmful chemicals that make it more profitable for the seller. The products are genuinely beneficial to your health and well-being.

It Can Treat Many Symptoms

Cannabis has a long history in medicine, with a long list of health benefits. However, doctors usually prescribe it to treat symptoms, not the condition itself. It works best in combination with other therapy types to develop an adequate treatment plan.

For example, marijuana effectively treats muscle spasms, nausea, and chronic pain, helping people with multiple sclerosis or epilepsy live a more independent life. Other such conditions include:

Alzheimer’s disease

Cancer

Eating disorders

Seizures

Severe pain and migraines

The ongoing research might lead to more authorized and legally sanctioned options in the future.

You Don’t Have to Smoke

When thinking about cannabis consumption, most people imagine themselves smoking a joint. However, widespread legalization introduced many alternative lung-friendly options.

If you’re feeling anxious about consumption, try oils or tinctures. They’re easy to dose and consume. Various products offer different THC and CBD levels to make sure you’re getting the optimal treatment.

Once you loosen up a bit, you might want to check out inhalation for its strong, instant effects. You don’t need a bong or rolling paper – vapes tend to be affordable, lighter on your lungs, stylish, and discrete.

Moreover, as Atomic Blaze points out, edibles are another exciting option to try out. You can cook an infused meal yourself or purchase one in dispensaries. Think gummy bears and brownies – marijuana can be a lot of fun.

Inhalation isn’t for everybody. Also, it’s generally a better idea to steer clear of smoking to maintain your overall health.

You Might Experience Side-Effects

While marijuana is generally low-risk, especially when you follow doctor’s orders, you could still experience some side-effects after consuming it. A study showed that many people have coughing fits, mild anxiety, and even paranoid thoughts after using cannabis with high THC levels.

Other short-term risks include:

Memory impairment

Slower thinking and learning

Lack of focus and attention

Sleepiness

Food cravings

In these cases, talk to your physician and have them switch up your prescription to something lower in THC. More severe, long-term effects include:

Cognitive impairment

Lack of motivation

Coughing and bronchitis

These side effects aren’t that frequent, but it might be best to try another treatment approach if you experience any of them.

Trial and Error Is Inevitable

Even if you do your homework and feel 100% prepared, be ready to hit and miss a few times before you get it right. Don’t let it discourage you.

What works for other patients might not work for you. Explore diverse plant types and delivery methods until you find one that feels safe and comfortable.

Finally, remember that marijuana isn’t a cure-all. It’s fantastic in symptom management, but it won’t do magic. Keep this in mind to stay optimistic and continue experimenting with this potent medical plant.

