Today we want to talk to you about isolation must haves, the ultimate shopping list for anyone who is still social distancing. 2020 has come and gone, but things are not quite normal yet. For those of us who want to stay at home and distance socially, or have simply decided that going outside is not for them and they want to embrace home office, home delivery, and staying at home – there is the ultimate hermit’s survival list that everyone should know about.

Here is a shopping list for you if you would like to make your isolated life more bearable and way more exciting than last year. We have the tools, we have the technology, and you do not need to go anywhere to have fun and be social.

From the best virtual reality apps and Oculus to the best indoor sports. We will talk about the best home sound systems and workstations too. As a result, you should be able to fit your whole life inside your apartment. Read on for some amazing ideas on making your home hermit friendly!

Oculus Rift: The Ultimate Virtual Reality Headset

Oculus Rift is a perfect virtual reality headset that will make you feel like you are somewhere else, be it in the office, on the streets of a foreign country, or even at a concert. Additionally, you can use it to join virtual chat rooms where you can make friends and socialize from the comfort of your house. Sounds great, right?

Realistic Sex Doll

If you do not have anyone that you can spend your time with or both you and your partner are keen on trying out something new in bed, you should definitely look into getting a very realistic sex doll. Life-like and pretty dolls like the ones at https://www.siliconwives.com can make your quarantine a whole lot more exciting!

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 is one of the most popular video game consoles around the world, and it should come as no surprise – it’s great! Until the PlayStation 5 is widely available, this previous generation console is your best and most affordable bet.

Computer Mouse

A quality computer mouse is essential if you want your home office to be as comfortable as possible. For example, the Logitech Wireless Mouse M325 is as simple as it gets, but it is cost-effective and gets the job done.

Headphones

Having good headphones is a must if you plan on spending a lot of time on your computer. There are many headphones that you can choose from, ranging from the ones designed for professional use, with high-end audio performance and impressive build quality that will last for ages, to cheaper ones that you can use during short meetings and online classes.

Smartphone Armband

If you are working out on a regular basis and want to track your performance, you should get an armband as soon as possible. It makes listening to music and audiobooks while working out easy and comfortable.

Gear VR

Samsung Gear VR is a slightly more expensive version of the Oculus Rift, but it does have a wider variety of games and movies available for viewing. Once you buy it, you will be able to play games and watch videos in complete immersion thanks to the AMOLED displays inside the headset.

Anti-Virus Software and Firewall

Viruses are going to be around for a long time, so you are going to need proper anti-virus software for your computer. Most pieces of software that specialize in protecting a computer from viruses update on a regular basis, and as a result, you can be sure you are protected from the latest threats.

Chromecast Audio Device

Chromecast Audio is an amazing device that allows you to connect any speaker or audio device over Wi-Fi so that you can stream music from any device in your house. Instead of wires everywhere in your home, you can place speakers anywhere!

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is similar to Chromecast. It connects to your TV and lets you stream content from apps like Netflix or Hulu. Amazon Fire TV Stick connects to Wi-Fi easily and offers great sound quality without any trouble or fuss.

In Conclusion

As you can see, there are many things that you might want to consider buying if you want to social distance and still have lots of fun. For instance, you might want to buy a PlayStation 4 or an Oculus Rift, as well as invest in a pair of high-quality headphones. It all depends on what you are interested in doing and what your financial resources are!

