Today we want to talk to you about living well, even when you need constant care. For most people, living well means engaging in proper wellness practices, eating a decent diet, and getting plenty of physical activity. But if you’re somebody who requires constant care, doing the basics can be a challenge. With that said, there are still plenty of opportunities to make your life into something enjoyable and rewarding.

Set Goals For Yourself

Gurus and life coaches love to talk about the importance of having a purpose. But when you’re immobile or have a serious health condition, you often feel separated from your goals. Your task, therefore, is to reconnect with them in whatever capacity you can. They don’t need to be as grand as before, but they need to exist in some sense.

When you set a goal – no matter how small – it helps to orientate the day and give it purpose. You can focus your activities around a central aim, giving you a sense of direction. It could be something as epic as starting a business or as simple as going to the grocery store. Whatever it is, try to build on it. Aim to move forward in your life, get things done, and reach realistic milestones.

Involve Family In Your Care

Professional care is okay, but most people would prefer their carers to be people they know, like their family. Economics usually makes this onerous or impossible. But with schemes like CDPAP, that’s changing. Now family members can actually get paid to look after you, even if they’re not full-time care industry staff.

Do Something New At Least Once Per Week

Living with a severe health condition or disability can sometimes make you feel like you’re missing out on life. It’s vital, therefore, to do something new every week to keep life moving forward and to get away from the drudgery. If you’re stuck indoors all day, it can start to affect your mental health. The rest of the world has been on lockdown for the past few months, but for you, it might have been years.

You don’t have to do anything extraordinary to change how you feel about your life. Just a simple activity, like taking a trip in the car or going to the park, can have a profound effect on your wellbeing.

Doing something new could also involve things you do from home. Taking up a new hobby, reading a book, or connecting with communities online can all make a difference.

Work To Get Healthy

You can’t improve some conditions through lifestyle modification, but many you can. Evidence, for instance, suggests that enhancing diet can dramatically reduce fibromyalgia symptoms. You can also reduce rheumatoid arthritis symptoms by eating anti-inflammatory food.

Working to get healthy should be realistic. Lifestyle interventions aren’t a panacea. But they can make a difference for many chronic, disabling conditions.

Living well when you need constant care is always going to be difficult, but it can be done. It takes a shift in mindset. It means avoiding thinking about what you’ve lost and instead, focusing on what you still have.

