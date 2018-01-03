A few months ago, I spent a few weeks in Denmark with my younger sister. The people are nice, the food is great, and the canals lined with fishermen’s vessels and brightly colored buildings are cuter than any picture could convey. But what was the best part of our Danish adventure? Experiencing hygge. Lots and lots of hygge.

You’re probably wondering: what the hell is hygge (pronounced: hue-guh)? Hygge is the Scandinavian word for experiencing something cozy, something charming, something special. Though there is a definition, hygge isn’t something concrete. It’s a feeling. To put it in colloquial terms, it’s a vibe.

Imagine a night spent in a cozy sweater in front of a fireplace drinking wine with your best friends. That’s hygge. Being crowded snugly around a table in a dim, candle-lit basement bar with your loved ones. That’s hygge. Sitting and having dinner outside on a cold night (and trust me, Denmark is cold) with a gigantic blanket and steamy beverage to keep you warm. That’s hygge. And you need more of it in your life.

If you’re an avid Internet user, and let’s be honest, we all are, you’re probably well aware of the influx of aesthetic imagery all over the web: beautiful bedrooms, plush bedding and furniture, candlelit restaurants, cozy sweaters. Particularly during winter, honing in on the hygge aesthetic is not only a wholly enjoyable experience, but makes those chilly, snowed-in nights a lot less frustrating. But in order to fully embrace the hygge lifestyle, you’re going to need to make some preparations. Forget $15 cocktails, miserable hangovers, and crowded clubs. 2018 is the year of hygge.

Candles

Candles are an essential part of setting the hygge mood. A plain, boring room is instantly mood-lit and cozy with the simple lighting of a few wicks. I’m a loyal lover of the Jar Candles from Anthropologie, like these.

Blankets

Can you be cozy without a blanket? No, I don’t think it’s even possible. Oversized, soft, plush, and furry. Whatever your blanket preferences may be, having a few on hand for your next wine-and-movie night is key. Try one of these Amped Fleece Throws (or a few!) to add a little warmth and coziness to your space.

Sweaters

And by sweaters, I mean cozy clothes. For me, that’s an oversized sweater. For you, it might be a hoodie and pair of sweats, and for someone else, it might be a pair of wool socks and fuzzy slippers. Whatever your code of comfort may be, invest in some hygge-esque clothing to get you through the winter. You deserve it.

In-House Activities

For me, having great books on hand is how I channel some hygge. But you might be more of a Netflix-er, maybe you’re a record collector, or maybe you’re a board game lover. Stock up! Try something new. If music’s your thing, try setting the mood with this super-affordable record player.

Treat Yo’ Self

Would a night in be complete without some personal pampering? I think not. On a chilly winter night in, a face mask is calling your name! Try this Rose Face Mask by Fresh to brighten up dull skin (trust me, your dull winter skin IS avoidable).

Make 2018 Your Year of Hygge: Featured image courtesy of Urban Outfitters