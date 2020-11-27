Today we want to talk to you about moving forward with your relationship status. Getting back into a relationship isn’t easy. When you have had troubling relationships in the past, it can be hard to move forward with your life and to dip your toe back into the world of dating, yet alone a new relationship. Of course, time can be a healer and you may find that you are starting to explore this part of your life again. It is natural to feel intrigued by the world of dating, and as things change so much, how is the best way to move forward with your relationship status? Here are some suggestions to help getting back into a relationship.

Dating applications

There is no denying that there are a lot of dating applications right now, and so you may be curious as to what they are all about. Some are more in-depth than others so it might be that you want to work out what it is you want from them. Whether you just fancy swiping left or right, or fancy doing personality tests to be matched with potential suitors there is an application for every possibility. Try a few and see how you get on.

Chat lines could help

If you like to talk then why not consider a chat line option instead. This could be another way to grow your confidence in the world of talking to new people and eventually having a relationship in the future. Whether it is gay date numbers you want, or finding people that share similar interests, there is bound to be somehting that suit the stage you are at with this new stage of your life.

Zoom and skype are excellent virtual dating options

Sometimes the pressure of a face to face meeting can be too much. So you might want to think about another alternative. There has been a huge rise in the world of virtual dating and this can give you the opportunity to talk to someone face to face without leaving the comfort of your home. This could suit you if you are interested in getting to know somebody first before making big commitments of meals out.

Really get to know someone on calls and text

Dating doesn’t always have to be done face to face. You could consider taking time to enjoy phone calls and text conversations first as you get to know someone. The chances are you may be more careful as you approach a new relationship, which is understandable. So having conversations over the phone or on text could help you to feel more at ease with meeting someone eventually.

The old fashioned correspondence with a modern twist

Last of all, many years ago, there was the only option of writing to potential love interests and getting to know them that way. You could put a modern twist on this and reignite the love letter through email. Again it gives you a chance to get to know someone and also share things in your own words without the pressure.

Let’s hope these tips help you to move forward with your relationship status.

