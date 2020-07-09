Nastassia Ponomarenko Talks Fitness, Entrepreneurship and More

Nastassia Ponomarenko is proof that you’re never too young to pursue your dreams. At just 18, she launched her own fitness apparel company, Nasty Fit. Her fitness-focused YouTube channel has grown to over 700,000 subscribers who eagerly look to her for guidance about reaching their fullest potential. She’s also written a book, From Dust to Discipline, with the hope of helping her readers overcome fear and self-doubt. It’s clear Nastassia’s ability to inspire knows no limits!

Cliché: What sparked your interest in fitness?

Nastassia Ponomarenko: Sometime in April 2015, I was scrolling through social media and saw fitness influencers/models with really toned looking bodies…I was instantly inspired! I never trained for myself because I was an athlete who competed against other people, but this inspired me on so many levels to become my best physical self.

What inspired you to make fitness such a focal point of your life?

I think it naturally happened. My inspiration turned into an obsession, so that naturally made fitness a focal point in my life from age 16-19 years old.

Talk about your business, Nasty Fit.

Nasty Fit is my fitness apparel line that launched in July of 2018. We have been growing rapidly this year, and that is because of our successful line of Contour leggings! It’s been a great pleasure to grow Nasty Fit and our goal is to keep growing.

Were you intimidated at all by the idea of starting a business at 18?

Hmm…I knew it would be challenging, but it’s like any first challenge of going out of one’s comfort zone. So, age wise, I was not really intimidated!

Do you have any words of wisdom for other young women seeking to become entrepreneurs?

Yes! One for now would be to remember that the success of your business, will be determined by the amount of diligent hours you spend working on it. Results don’t come overnight, so patience and diligence NEEDS to be ingrained. The power of perseverance and faith is undeniably real and it will pay off eventually.

Tell us about your book! How did you overcome self-doubt and adopt such a positive attitude?

Sure, I launched my book From Dust to Discipline in March of 2020. It’s primarily a self-improvement book for young adults based on my own experiences. I’ve been naturally bubbly and optimistic my whole life, but that didn’t translate to feeling at peace inside. So, I had to change my mindset and make a lot of spiritual changes to get to where I am now. I became more aware of God’s presence in the world and more empathetic towards others. In terms of self-doubt, it just takes discipline to keep powering through and ignore those thoughts. Eventually, it gets easier to battle it.

Would you recommend any particular “beginners workout” for someone who is looking to start an exercise routine?

Chloe Ting’s workouts work wonders!

You’re pretty open about sharing your life on YouTube! What message do you hope your subscribers will take away from your channel?

Haha, this is true. The biggest message that I want my subscribers to take away is that they can really do anything. Anybody can do anything they want to do, it just takes overcoming certain fears, doubts, etc. We should strive to become better individuals every day.

What motivates you to get up every morning?

Probably from knowing that I have things that need to get done and life that needs to be lived!

Any tips for staying fit and healthy during quarantine?

Don’t be too hard on yourself but don’t let yourself go (balance, but it depends on your health goals) Follow workout videos on YouTube. 1x a week go for a hike, jog or walk. Drink more water.

