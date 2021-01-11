How This New Year’s Eve Looked

Who would have thought last New Year’s Eve would have been different from this one? We all had to adjust to this year’s celebration. This New Year’s Eve, all restaurants and bars had to have a curfew. This year, all were ringing in the New Year while watching the ball drop right from their home with family and friends. Having a relaxing New Year’s wasn’t all that bad, as well as rushing to be somewhere at the stroke of midnight. However, there are things to do in order to celebrate that don’t involve going out. Hoping that next celebration is a better one, here are some things to keep in mind for the next New Year’s Eve.

This New Year’s is one that many of us will never forget. Taken a trip down memory lane of last New Year’s Eve, who would have thought that at the stroke of midnight our whole world was going to change. Although, this New Year’s looked different there were still a few fun things to have done.

How does a photoshoot sound to you and your friends? Well my friends and I ended up getting all dressed up, putting on our best outfits and made the most out of our NYE.

Personally, my favorite part of the night was getting ready and taking pictures. My roommates decorated a little section in our house, where we took the pictures. The decorations made all photos pop like a firework on the fourth of July. However, we did have some help from the amazing beam of light and what is a picture without good lighting. The ring light is perfect to use for any type of occasion and the photos come out looking stunning.

Check out this ring light for your next purchase: https://www.amazon.com/ring-light/s?k=ring+light



Even though my New Year’s Eve, as well as many did not go as planned there were still fun and creative things to do with friends. So, next time you and your friends have no plans, when in doubt have a photoshoot.

Now that New Year’s is over, does that mean everything will magical go back to normal? Well as much as I don’t like to be the bearer of bad news, it does not mean that they will, at least not right now. However, it is a new year to start fresh and being open to new possibilities. So, yeah maybe this New Year’s wasn’t what you expected but it’s okay. There were still good that came out of celebrating a new year with loved ones.

Image provided by Cottonbro at Pexels