Hosting a Cocktail Party? 5 Tips to Keep It Stylish and Fashionable

Hosting a Cocktail Party? Here are 5 tips to keep your cocktail party stylish and fashionable. A cocktail party can be both intimate and charming. It gives you time to reconnect with friends and family as you meet new people and enjoy good food/drinks. For such an occasion, you don’t want it to lack that touch of style and fashion. This means getting it right on planning, from picking your party theme to deciding on a cocktail party dress code. This is not to forget the budgeting part, decorating, guest list management, and making arrangements for food and beverages.

While we can all agree that hosting a cocktail party is no easy feat, it also doesn’t have to cost you a fortune or make you pluck the last strand of hair from your head. A little bit of information and planning tips could be all you need to make your soiree grand and spectacular. Without further ado, here are some helpful tips you could use to keep your cocktail party stylish, fashionable, and unforgettable.

1. Choose an ideal party theme

Cocktail parties are hosted everywhere these days. If you want yours to be unique, fashionable, and stylish, pick an appropriate theme. There are several options to pick from, including:

Black & white

Dessert party

Hollywood glam

Whatever theme you come up with, go ahead and attach an appropriate dress code. This will introduce the sense of fashion you are looking for.

2. Have stylish accessories for the party

To make your party even more unique and memorable, you will need to be creative. Among the many things you can do is invest in accessories that bring style and add functionality. If you and your guests will be preparing your own cocktails from scratch, the functional home accessories from the Tom Dixon collection can be a worthwhile investment. From plates to glasses to decanters, vases, diffusers, and even candleholders; go for unique and stylish pieces that will take your party to another level.

3. Have a signature drink

It’s okay to have several cocktails available for your guests since we all have different tastes and preferences. However, having a signature drink can help make your cocktail party even more stylish and memorable. The signature cocktail should be tasty rather than too strong or too sweet. Let it be a simple drink.

Giving it a name will add to the signatory purpose. You can set a particular time to raise a toast and let everyone get their first sip simultaneously. By doing so, you will just have added a sense of style right there.

4. Provide good music

Alongside other forms of entertainment, music sets the mood at any party. But to be honest, playing the music hits in your local area from your android phone might not cut it in a cocktail party. To keep your guests cheered up, you may need to invest in some quality sound systems along with a carefully selected playlist.

Now, people have different music tastes, and it’s difficult to tell what each of your guests likes. To make sure everyone at the party is catered for, you could consider hiring a deejay or band that can work in different music genres or playlists depending on the mood present. Nonetheless, your choices will depend mainly on your budget, the theme, and the size of your party.

5. Décor, duh!

Whether or not your party has a theme, you need to choose the right decorations. Let your venue have the party vibe even before your guests start showing up. Flowers and balloons are a simple yet great way to set the mood for any party. You can pick a color theme that should be spread all over the venue, so the party has some uniformity. Just don’t sit back and allow your party venue to look dull.

Setting up a cocktail party isn’t everyone’s cup of Joe. However, it’s nothing close to rocket science either. The simple tips above can help anyone turn what could have been a rather boring party into a memorable bash people will talk about for months or years to come. Don’t forget to have fun because… You deserve it.

Read more lifestyle and entertainment articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons