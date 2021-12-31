Today we want to share with you the 4 best places to visit with pets in sunny Florida. With Tampa and Orlando holding the second and third places respectively in the list of 25 most pet-friendly cities in the U.S., the State of Florida is undoubtedly one of the most popular places to visit with pets. It is a spacious, tropical area characterized by warm weather and sunny skies pretty much all year round. As a result, beaches and parks provide plenty of space to run around the lush gardens or play a few rounds of fetch with your pet.

This state also has pet-friendly cafes, restaurants, and museums, making it very convenient for people that travel with dogs or cats. And even if something happens to your pet while in Miami, Orlando, or Tampa, there are hundreds of first-category vets in Florida who can provide your pet with any emergency treatment they may need to ensure their well-being remains unbothered while visiting the Sunshine State.

So, if you’re a pet owner who set their heart to travel to Florida for the upcoming holiday season, this article is for you. And because caring friends don’t leave their best friends behind for traveling and vacations, here’s a quick guide on the four best places in Florida to visit with your pet.

St. Sebastian River State Park In Vero Beach

Vero Beach, located on the east side of the Florida peninsula, is well known for the St. Sebastian River State Park, a breathtaking hiking trail along boardwalks and marshes, with natural landscapes ranging from grassy knolls to tall pine forests. This tourist attraction site has numerous pet-friendly accommodations nearby, which you can book to enjoy the warm weather together with your four-legged companion.

When in Vero Beach, you can take your pet for an ocean cruise with one of the specialized coast cruising vessels, where dogs of all sizes and breeds and cats are allowed on board. Going on a cruise is the perfect place to enjoy Florida’s pristine ecosystem and the frequent sightings of dolphins. The St. Sebastian River State Park is the place where your pet can socialize in a vast fenced area, with plenty of bowls with fresh water and a dipping pool to cool off from the heat.

The Jupiter Dog Beach In Palm Beach

Located in northern Palm Beach, the Jupiter dog beach allows dogs to roam free and off-leash. The beach is spotless, with doggy bars and washing stations provided for your furry friend.

Moreover, the Jupiter outdoor center provides eco-tours for those seeking to see rare birds, turtles, manatees, and stingrays. There are many river spots with knee-high water levels for dogs to swim in. The beach’s center also has a sizeable camping ground where you can find experienced counselors to give you and your pup a crash course of paddleboarding.

Lazy Dog Adventures In Key West

While in Florida, if you’re visiting Key West, the Lazy Dog Adventures tour on Stock Island is the perfect place to enjoy paddleboarding with your pet. Together, you can paddleboard to the sand bars, while on days with low tide, it provides a safe environment for your dog to splash around and enjoy the water.

Moreover, if you want to keep up with your fitness routine, you can also sign up for yoga lessons on the paddleboards. Other than that, you can go for a guided tour to the Key West mangroves, where you can see starfish, conches, and the infamous Portuguese man o’ war while learning about Key West’s complex saltwater ecosystem.

Dinosaur World In Plant City

Dinosaur World is a fantastic place to visit for families traveling with pets in Plant City, Florida. In this dog-friendly theme park, you can find over 120 different types of dinosaurs spread across a fantastic jungle setting which will make you feel like you’re on the set of Jurassic Park.

While there, you can use your time to discuss with professional paleontologists about dinosaur excavation, the periods when they were inhabitants of the Earth, and whether or not a giant asteroid wiped them out in a single swoop. Animatronic dinosaurs, including the Brontosaurus, T-Rex, and Stegosaurus, are exhibited in a landscape of prehistoric vegetation and tropical plants, along with some charming photo props like huge dinosaur eggs. The Dinosaur World in Plant City is a fantastic place to visit in Florida for every member of your family, including your pet.

Final Thoughts

Turning Florida trips and vacations into dog-friendly holidays is easy; you only need to find good vacation rental and fun places and activities where both you and your pet can enjoy each other’s presence. Now that you have a better idea where to go, book your flight and accommodation and enjoy sunny Florida together with your pet!

