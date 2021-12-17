Today we want to talk about everything you need to know about adopting a new puppy. Bringing home a new puppy is one of the most exciting feelings in the world, and it can be life-changing. They’re a long-time companion, but you have to make sure you’re ready for them. It’s not going to be the same as raising a child, but it can still be a lot of work, especially if you don’t know how to raise them properly! It’s important that you have a good idea of what you’re doing from the start, and that you know how to handle how they’re acting.

It’s important that as their owner, you’re ready to be somewhat strict with them. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be loving your puppy, but you should know their limits and what’s healthy for them. It’s okay to withhold giving them what they want if you know it’s for the best.

Healthcare items

Puppies are just as susceptible to illnesses and infections as we are, and you should be ready with what they need to keep them healthy. Of course, you’re no vet, but it’s good to understand what you can do to help your puppy. A lot of the time, things like flea spray, but there are tablets for conditions that they could be experiencing. If they eat the wrong foods or end up with an infection, it doesn’t hurt to have the necessary medication at hand to treat them as soon as possible.

You never know how quickly you’ll be able to get the medication when you need it, and having it will save you a lot of stress! You might even be able to find out more from the place that you’re getting them from. For example, if you’re getting them from a breeder, places like this page might be a great source of information.

Food and treats

Your puppy needs to eat the right foods if they’re to grow up healthy, and what’s good for them will differ based on their breed and size. They should be eating a balanced diet, without including too many treats on the side. That means being able to be stern and making sure they only eat the food that’s for them. Teaching them not to beg for your food will keep them from going off of their diet. You can speak to a specialist to find out the best diet for your dog.

You should know that there are a lot of foods that we eat that are toxic for dogs. Things like chocolate and grapes or raisins can be very dangerous for your dog to eat, and you should avoid giving them to them at all costs – even in small quantities. A small amount could be enough to cause your dog to become ill; even if it’s not too serious, it’s best avoided for their sake.

Food bowls

It should be an obvious one, but it can be easy to forget in all of the excitement. You should make sure you’ve picked up some dog bowls to keep their food and water in. Giving them their own bowl saves you from getting your own ones dirty, and allows them a spot to eat whenever they want to. They’ll also need constant access to their water in case they should get thirsty, and it can be hard for them to communicate their needs on their own – so topping off their water is important.

Preparing toys

Your puppy is going to need a lot of attention when you bring them home. Whether it’s a rescue or a newborn, you should make sure you’ve got the time for it. Getting them toys to play with can help to keep them from getting bored, and it could even give them something to do while you’re busy. There’s a whole range of different toys out there, and it’s up to you to make sure you get the ones suitable for your dog.

When you are adopting a new puppy, not that there are dog toys made for you and your dog to play together and there are toys made for your dog to enjoy alone. It’s not too huge of an investment, and it can be necessary for their health.

It’s especially important that if you bring your puppy home during their teething phase, that you get them toys to help deal with it. Without the toys to soothe their teething, they could experience soreness in their mouths.

Creating space for them

Dogs have a lot of energy, and they need the room to move around when they’re at home. They don’t want to spend their days cramped into a single spot, and it would be better for them if your home had the room for them that they needed. Clear some space in your home, and make sure there aren’t things that are dangerous for them in reach. Even if they’re disciplined, the temptation can still challenge them early on. If there’s food left on the counter, in their reach, they may try for it when you’re not watching them!

Disciplining them

It’s not cruel to be stern with your adopting a new puppy. Especially when you’re training them. They have an easier time learning how things are when they’re younger, and if you teach them what they are and aren’t allowed to do early on – they’ll be much easier to handle as adult dogs. There are plenty of ways to treat your dog, and the most popular is through conditioning. Reward them with a treat when they do something right. You shouldn’t give them a treat every time, but it can help in the learning process.

Stain remover

When adopting a new puppy, they’re young so they have yet to be potty trained. They don’t know the rules of where to pee and where not to, and there’s a chance that you’re going to be seeing a few stains here and there. Not to worry, there are stain removers on option for you, you just need to make sure you have it ready just in case. You won’t need it so much later on, as once they’re trained it’s much less of a concern.

