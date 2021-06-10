Pressing Snooze on Poor Sleep Hygiene: 6 Ways to Sleep Better

Today we want to give you some great tips on 6 ways to sleep better. Waking up on the wrong side of the bed is a universal experience that bonds sleepers nationwide. However, chronic tossing and turning and caffeine-proof eye bags are some sheep counters’ everyday reality. If you’re one of the millions that resent their current sleeping patterns and dream of eight uninterrupted hours night after night, it’s time to give your poor sleep hygiene an overnight transformation.

Having poor sleep hygiene can seriously impact people’s mental and overall health. Luckily, there are several ways to sleep better and wake up refreshed, ready for the new day. Ready to wake up with a newfound pep in your step? Here are 6 ways to sleep better and catch some much-needed zzzs.

Purchase a dream-worthy mattress

Not surprisingly, there is a direct correlation between mattress quality and sleep quality. Should you find yourself dozing off in morning meetings and lugging around extra eye baggage, it’s time to switch out your dingy sleeping surface. When looking for a mattress, you want to consider how comfortable it is, its firmness, and don’t forget its size.

For those couples shopping for a new sleep surface, consider a king-sized or California king-sized variety. While there are benefits to both the California king-size bed and the standard king-size mattress that make them top contenders for someone in the market for a new bed, the California king-sized bed ranks supreme in sleep square footage. With a comfort-infused California king bed, even the tallest houseguest will sleep soundly.

Find the right background sound

Inconsistent sounds can be disruptive to your sleeping patterns. The constant slamming of a door or a barking dog in the distance is enough to reduce the quality of your rest.

Many sleepers enjoy using white noise to provide a consistent sound to lull them to sleep–but white noise is not the only kind of soothing sound that you can play. There are a variety of calming tones, such as pink noise and brown noise. Rainstorm audios are a great example of pink noise. The sound of rain is a soothing and consistent noise that won’t disrupt you from your sleep.

Keep your room tidy

Try to spend some time every night tidying up your room before bed. You don’t have to do a deep clean every night by any means. But removing clutter from your bed and your floor can rock you into an anxiety-free slumber.

Try to keep light out

Most people will turn out their lights before going to bed. Although, they’ll often neglect blue-light-ridden TV and computer screens that can disrupt a restful night’s sleep. Remember, consistent light exposure in your sleep environment can wreak havoc on your quality of rest.

If you use a TV or a laptop for background noise, try to dim the screens as much as possible. You can typically adjust your settings so that your screens will switch off while your apps continue to run.

Stop using social media

While most write off idle scrolling as a harmless vice, your smartphone addiction may be to blame for your tossing and turning. Unbeknownst to most, the light emitted from our smartphone screens often messes with our melatonin and disrupts our sleeping patterns.

If you need to be online at night, try using blue-light glasses. This type of eyewear features lenses that block these harmful blue lights. Ready to snooze in style? Splurge on a pair appropriate for business casual wear.

Stop snacking right before bed

While there’s nothing inherently wrong with going to bed on a full stomach, you need to be conscious of what you are putting into your body. Foods and beverages with caffeine can cause you to wake up several times throughout the night. In addition to cutting out caffeine, try to avoid junk food in general before going to bed.

Wrap up

There are many ways to sleep better, and there’s no time like tonight. Remember, practicing good sleep hygiene is an essential step in scoring a better night’s sleep. So before you bump up your melatonin dosage, make a concerted effort to revamp your nighttime rituals.

Read more lifestyle and healthy living articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons