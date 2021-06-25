Today we want to talk about signs your relationship may be struggling and how to overcome it. The relationships we form as humans play a huge part in determining our happiness. Most of us crave a happily ever after but, sadly, it doesn’t always work out that way. All relationships have their ups and downs, but how do you know when the downs are unrecoverable? Let’s take a look at some warning signs.

Warning signs

Resentment – When someone feels misunderstood or unheard, bitterness and resentment can begin to grow. Once this gets too big, it can then be hard to negotiate your feelings over the immense negativity, making it hard to rationalise the situation you are in. Resentment could be caused by a difference in priorities, making you question whether they prioritise someone or something else over you.

Dishonesty – It can be argued that the occasional white lie is excusable, or even necessary, when protecting other people’s feelings. However, once these lies become manipulative, it can be seriously damaging to your relationship and leaves you struggling to regain that trust.

Disrespect – Respect is a fundamental part of any relationship so when it dwindles, it can create imbalance between the two parties. High expectations can often cause contempt. Acknowledging the bad and disregarding the good parts of your relationship can leave you wanting more, causing bitterness and disdain.

What can you do to tackle this?

Communicate – Whilst talking about your feelings might not always come naturally, communication is often the most effective way to resolve an issue before it escalates. Practising effective communication techniques can allow you and your partner to open up and work through your problems together.

Consider parting ways – If you feel you have exhausted all methods of reconciliation, then the best solution could be to part ways amicably. You might be able to achieve this cordially between yourselves or it might be worth looking for a divorce solicitor to help proceedings be as harmonious as possible.

Self-care – While it’s amazing to have found someone to share your life with, the time you spend in your relationship must be balanced with time alone. Give yourself time to reflect and consider whether the issues you are facing need to be detrimental. Taking time out of your routine to do the things that make you happy can put perspective on a situation and help you find your inner peace.

