Today we want to share 7 skills that prepare you for adulthood. The world can be overwhelming, especially at the point where you’re no longer a child but don’t feel like a fully grown adult. Adulthood has its own sets of challenges and pitfalls, but by prioritizing certain aspects of your lifestyle and learning essential skills, you can find yourself prepared for whatever life throws at you.

Making Time for Family and Friends

Even when you have a lot on your plate, finding time to spend with your friends and family is crucial to your mental health. Maintaining a healthy social life is also essential for balancing your work life with time to relax and spend time with people important to you. Honing the skill of organising your schedule to make time for your loved ones may take a while, but is definitely worth it.

As you get older, you may find that the ways you spend time with your loved ones change, but embracing the new ways to catch up and do things together can give you an appreciation for any time you get to spend together.

It gets easier and easier to drift apart from friends, particularly if you’re separated by distance, but making an effort to keep in touch can prevent you from feeling isolated. Setting up weekly or monthly catch-up sessions can help you hang on to old friends as you all venture into adulthood.

Being Open to New Opportunities

Once you’re out of childhood, especially when you begin working, it’s easier than ever to become stuck in a routine. It can be scary to start a new hobby as an adult or to risk being bad at a new skill. But if you concentrate on being open to new ideas and passions, you can open yourself up to hobbies that you would never have even expected to enjoy. It’s never too late to take up playing the piano, a new sport, or some kind of craft if you’re open to trying them out.

Similarly, you can plan as much as you like, but life will eventually present opportunities and challenges you didn’t expect. Instead of treating this as something frustrating, learning to adapt to new changes and look for the positive in every opportunity can keep you feeling optimistic even when things aren’t going how you had hoped.

Learning Basic Mechanics

Knowledge in mechanics is an asset that can be easy to overlook until you really need it. Then, when you’re stuck in a tricky situation where your car has broken down, or something in your house has broken, you’ll be kicking yourself for not familiarising yourself with basic DIY skills. It can also be a wonderful way to feel more self-sufficient rather than rely on others to rescue you.

Learning the basics of how to fix an issue with your car is especially crucial because if you suddenly get a flat tire, chances are you’ll be far from home when it happens. Learning how to change a tire or your oil can be a lifesaver in a tough situation. You may find yourself fascinated by the car mechanics, but any knowledge is helpful, from understanding when to get your engine checked to if your car could use c6 corvette coilovers.

Similarly, basic facts on how to repair your shower, sink, or washing machine can save you money and stress down the line. If you have a handy family member, asking them to give you some tips could be an easy way to start, but plenty of online guides are also available.

Prioritizing Your Health

As you get older, you must take the time to listen to your body and mind and take steps to keep them healthy. In particular, regular exercise is essential in keeping yourself physically fit and can also positively impact your mental health. Unfortunately, a lot of adulthood is doing things you may not necessarily want to do. But the more you make physical exercise part of your routine, the more you’ll come to expect and enjoy it.

You can also try out different types of physical exercise beyond just going to the gym or going on a run. It could be more of a social event if you want to join your local amateur football or baseball team or something more eccentric like rollerblading or skipping. There’s no wrong way to exercise your body, so don’t get bogged down in ways you think you should work out.

Eating well is another important factor in looking after yourself. You may find that juvenile eating habits affect your body as you get older, so switching your diet to be healthier and more balanced will show positive results. Of course, that doesn’t mean that you can’t ever eat junk food again, but just that you may come to appreciate a good salad as just as enjoyable.

Just as important as making time to look after your body is to check in with yourself mentally. If you find yourself in a bad patch, taking steps to prioritize your mental health is essential for looking after yourself. In both mind and body, knowing when to seek professional help rather than just ignoring any issues is another way to embrace adulthood. Facing difficult or scary problems early on and knowing when to seek help is a vital skill to learn.

Becoming Financially Stable

Learning how to work within a budget and live within your means is a significant skill that can be tricky to acquire. Tracking how you spend your income to make sure you can regularly afford your bills is a good first step, and that way, you can evaluate which parts of your life you’re overspending in. Allocating yourself a set budget for food, clothes, transport, and hanging out with friends can help you keep an eye on how much money you’re spending each month and where to dial it back.

There are also the more inaccessible parts of financial security, like taxes and adding to your pension. Rather than living in fear, learning about finance details that you don’t understand can help you feel more confident. Watching a few YouTube videos explaining different aspects can improve your knowledge and approach your money like an adult.

Learning to Cook and Clean



It’s possible to survive on take-out and cereal, but it’s not a great long-term solution. In addition to feeling independent and self-sufficient, learning to cook can vastly improve your diet. Cooking may also become something you come to enjoy, as an opportunity to take some time to yourself. Start simple with straightforward recipes before working yourself up to more complicated dishes. It may not turn out perfectly the first time, so try each recipe a few times to get a handle on it before moving on to something else. As you go, you’ll gain confidence and find yourself cooking delicious meals daily.

Likewise, teaching yourself to properly clean your house beyond vacuum cleaning and washing up will help you feel more grown-up and transform your house into an adult, uncluttered area.

Tackling Boring Tasks

Sometimes you’ll find yourself with a task that you’d rather not do. It could just be doing the washing up when you’re exhausted, organizing renewing your passport, or something as simple as making a phone call. There will come a time when you’re faced with a dull and frivolous task, yet you still need to do it. Learning to tackle these tasks head-on instead of putting them off is a crucial skill to learn, sooner rather than later.

Self-motivation can be tricky, but understanding what best works for you can help you get through any task. For example, bribing yourself with fun things to do after you finish can be a great way to convince you to complete all the errands that you’ve been putting off.

