A Simple Morning Routine To Manifest Your Best Day

What are you doing today to live your best life? Is that something you’ve thought about or are you going about your day in a routine that includes just doing things like you always have? Maybe that’s getting up after hitting snooze 5 times, feeling like you’re running out of time to get ready and get the kids to school and get to work on time.

And oh crap! You have a staff meeting you’re supposed to be leading that you completely forgot about. Today is going to be rough…..

Suddenly you’re struggling to get things done, and you find yourself unmotivated to press through the day. By the time you get home you’re exhausted. You don’t want to do anything except veg out….

Until you go to sleep and wake up and live a version of that experience again tomorrow.

Sound familiar?

If so, here’s a simple routine that I do every morning gives me a fantastic day consistently. It’s so good, that I wouldn’t recognize my old self 4 years ago.

In 2016 I was just starting my growth journey and beginning to make some new choices about my regular mindset. I didn’t have a routine in the morning other than waking up and making coffee for my (then) wife.

My work day was sporadic and uncertain. I wasn’t empowered to live my best life, and I didn’t bring my best self to every conversation and interaction I had. I wasn’t my best for my partner/wife because I wasn’t my best for myself.

Fast-forward to present day. My morning consists of:

Waking up early (5:30-6A usually)

Journaling

Prayer/meditation

Work out

Eat breakfast

Hit the office by 8:20 am

I empower myself with a few mental, spiritual and emotional exercises that ensure my full day is richly blessed.

Here’s my sequence for having my best day every day:

Write down 2-3 goals for the next day before you go to bed.

Write what you’re going to do and tell yourself you’re going to do them well. They’re going to be amazing experiences. You’re planting seeds of success the night before.

Go to bed before midnight.

Some people say go to bed by 10:30pm. If you’re a business owner that’s not always feasible (right?). Or if you’re a parent. I don’t have kids but I understand how kids can keep you up unless you mandate a certain bedtime.

Either way, go to bed before midnight and calm your mind before you turn out the lights to sleep. Meditation helps.

Wake up early.

I wake up between 5:30 and 6am (the alarm is set for 6 but I regularly wake up earlier). Waking up early super-charges your day. You have more energy, enthusiasm, and power to make your full day awesome.

Spend the very first part of your day in gratitude .

You can lay in bed and just be thankful for everything and everyone in your life that you are grateful for. Be grateful for your closest relationships and the people you love most.

Tell God thank you for your job and the blessings it gives you. If you want a new job or new opportunities, thank Him for giving you that. Gratitude opens every door in heaven and earth.

Spend time writing in a journal 3 things:

A). 2 things you’re thankful for (you started the day in gratitude, now write it down)

B). A short list of affirmations. Plant seeds of love for yourself in your mind and heart. Journaling this transforms how you see yourself, how you feel about yourself, and it attracts more of what you want into your life. Some of my daily affirmations are: I Am Love. I Am Peace. I Am Solid. I Am Whole. I Am Serving More People & Making A Massive Impact On The World Today.

C). Write out what you’re doing today and say that it is blessed and successful. Abraham Hicks calls this “scripting.” I read about this in her book Ask And It Is Given (part of my 2019 reading list).

Essentially, you write out what your day is going to look like, what you’re going to do and you state that whatever it is will be a blessing to you and to those in your life. I write down business opportunities suddenly showing up, people I’m going to meet and get to serve, success with selling my book, etc.

This is faith put into action. It’s powerful. It’s how you create the life you dream about.

I’ve connected with influential business leaders, mentors, and clients doing this one exercise. As my relationships and success builds, my business grows too. It’s a massive win and easy to make happen.

After you’ve written this in your journal, read it out-loud to yourself.

Or whisper it if you don’t want to wake your spouse or roommates. Either way, speak what you’ve written.

There are 2 reasons for this:

First, you’re making a commitment to yourself and choosing yourself by doing this routine. You’re fighting for your life and fighting for your best self.

Second, you’re making a contract with yourself that’s both verbal and written. I live in Texas and in this state a verbal and written contract is binding. As you love yourself you honor yourself and the commitments you make to yourself. And you also attract people into your life who honor the commitments they make to you.

That’s it. I also encourage you to eat breakfast and exercise if working out in the morning works for you. Some people prefer to exercise in the afternoon around lunch time. Others like to exercise after work.

To each their own. But do exercise. Your physical health is as important as your mental, emotional and spiritual health. Diet plays a role here too.

Commit to doing this every day for 30 days. Then keep it going. Let me know what you experience after the first week. I promise you’ll love the results.

I believe in you. You’re worth fighting for!

D Grant Smith is known as the Growth Farmer, which means he has an old-fashioned approach to living a whole & healthy life. His new book Be Solid: How To Go Through Hell & Come Out Whole is about the journey into self-love and self-care after heartbreak and personal loss. He’s an empowerment superhero who would love to give you encouragement so feel free to reach out!