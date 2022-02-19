Today we want to share tips on everyday ways to feel younger. As we get older, people start to look for ways to look and feel younger. Eating a healthy diet, exercising, and staying hydrated are all good ways to feel more youthful, but there are some less obvious, everyday options too.

Simple things like smiling and trying new things can help you forget that your main concerns these days are pensions, grandchildren and hearing aid warranty.

Get Outside

Going for a long walk or a gentle jog can make you feel more productive and can help you get your endorphins going. Aerobic exercise is also a great way to increase your metabolism, so you can manage your weight in a healthy way. Exercise also helps to improve your muscle tone, so you are stronger and less likely to face age-related muscle loss.

Smile More

Smiling immediately makes you look younger. Happy faces are usually seen as younger than ones with sad expressions. Smiling can make you feel younger too. Studies have shown that a smile can help to lift your mood, reduce your stress levels, support your immune system, lower your blood pressure, and even help you to live longer.

Adopt Or Foster A Pet

Adopting a pet can help you to live a healthier, happier life. Whether you walk the dog in the park, cuddle the cat on the sofa, or play with your new pet, owning an aminal can give you a new sense of purpose and make you feel much younger.

Take An Online Class

Learning new skills is a great way to help your mind to stay active, help you to feel confident, and give you a reason to feel accomplished.

There are lots of online courses, in just about everything from languages, to cookery, to photography. Whatever you want to learn, you can find it online.

Listen To The Music You Loved As A Teenager

The next time you want to feel younger, put on some of your favorite songs from your younger days. You could be taken back to the time when you first heard them.

Music is a powerful memory trigger. In fact, music is often used to help patients who have suffered from brain injuries and to help dementia patients. Music can also activate parts of the brain that are linked to autobiographical emotions and memories.

A dance around the kitchen to an old favorite is a great way to get some exercise in a fun way too. Share your music with your grandchildren and have a dance party together.

Watch An Old Favorite Movie

Thanks to Covid, drive-in movie theatres have seen a resurgence in popularity and playing a lot of classic favorites that could be fun for the whole family.

Watching an old favorite, whether at the drive-in or at home, can trigger powerful memories. This is another thing that could be wonderful to share with your grandchildren. Show them a classic movie you love, and talk to them about your youth, to share your stories.

