Today we want to share some ideas on how to have your own positivity party to beat your inner blues. We’ve all heard the term ‘pity party’ used for when someone’s feeling sorry for themselves so why don’t we talk about positivity parties more? It’s easy to get into a funk about life. Whether it’s work, your friends, your love life, or everything, everyone feels down now and then. This is especially true in the winter when the cold days and dark nights can make everything feel a little bleaker.

When those feelings of pity sink in, it’s good to have a plan of how you can turn things around to improve your mood and help you stay healthy, too. Here are some amazing and simple ideas to help you have a positivity party that will help you beat your inner blues.

Plan your week

You’ll be surprised at the difference some planning makes to your mood. Having some plans will help you find a little motivation, and can keep you busy – something that will improve your mood instead of spending time doing nothing.

Being organized has several health benefits, including helping you feel less stressed. It can help you be more productive when you need to be, while also helping you enjoy more free time. Spending just a little time every week planning for the week ahead will make you feel a lot more positive and with some direction for where to go for the week.

Eat well for better energy

You might not realize the impact that diet can have on your mood. While comfort eating may feel good, you might not be giving your body what it needs to feel energized.

Eating a nutritional, balanced diet will help you get the energy you need for the day, but it will also help your general health too. There are even mood-boosting foods that could give you a little lift for the day. And yes, even chocolate is on the list!

Try cooking a little more at home and eating fewer take-out dinners or relying on pre-made food. Cooking can be a little therapeutic, and you’ll know exactly what you’re putting into your food too.

Do something active

Active people will always tell you how much better they feel after doing some exercise. And they have a point. Exercise helps your body produce endorphins, your feel-good hormone. But that’s not the only way it lifts your mood.

Exercise can be challenging, and it’s a good way to take your mind off the things that are going on in your life. It will also boost your energy levels, helping you feel more in control of the rest of your day.

Fitness doesn’t have to be boring or feel like a chore. Find an activity that you enjoy and that motivates you, even if it’s tough. For an extra lift, choose something with a great playlist (or create your own). Music has an incredible impact on your mood and will have you pumped up to push harder through your workout.

Get outside

Staying at home day in, day out can soon impact your mood. There’s a whole world out there, and even getting out for a short walk can lift your spirits. Sometimes it’s the physical separation you need from your problems to help you get some clarity and to help you refocus.

Spending time outdoors gives you a vitamin D boost, which helps boost your immunity. Some time outdoors will also help you regulate your sleep pattern – so if you’ve been sleeping poorly recently and it’s affecting your mood, try going for an afternoon walk to see if it helps.

Filter what you read online

It’s easy to be consumed by the content you read online and compare yourself to others. But it’s important to remember that most people only project their very best selves online, it’s not an accurate representation of how they’re feeling all the time.

There’s also a lot of negativity online in terms of the news and current issues. If you feel that you’re getting dragged down by the things you look at online, then filter it out and only focus on the things you enjoy that encourage positivity. Everyday Power features plenty of positivity and uplifting quotes designed to help improve your mood. With so much information on the internet, it’s nice to be able to focus on the positive side of things when you can.

Spend time with people who make you feel good

There’s a lot to be said about spending time with people you care about. If you’re feeling down and you’re alone, pick up the phone or go visit friends and family that make you feel good. Being around people who make you laugh can be infectious, helping to lift your mood. They can also be there for you if you need someone to talk to and work through any issues you’re dealing with.

Maintaining a healthy social life with people you enjoy spending time with is a great way to stay more upbeat and positive.

Put down your phone and enjoy things more

Smartphones have provided us with life-changing technology. But the issue is, most people are so reliant on them that they have become an addiction of sorts. They’re there when you’re watching a movie, during work meetings, while having dinner – but when does using your phone become too much?

Sometimes, being too engrossed in your phone means you don’t get to appreciate the world around you. It can even lead to an element of negativity if you fixate on social media. Taking steps to use your phone less will help you enjoy things a little more, and means you can give more of your attention to what you’re doing and to other people. Some useful tips for cutting back include:

Monitor your time. Most phones now have a screen time monitor that will show how much you use your phone in a day.

Make plans for how you’ll use the time you spend without your phone. Sometimes the prospect of more hours in the day is all you need to motivate you to cut back.

Delete the apps that are your biggest time wasters. Will you still miss them after not using them for a week or two?

Set yourself a time limit. You could start a timer when you go on your phone, or you could use an app that blocks you from using certain apps at different points of the day, such as before bed or during work hours.

Cutting down on your phone use can take some getting used to, but take time to check in with yourself to see how you feel after a day, a week and so on to see the difference it makes to your outlook.

Plan a trip

Having something to look forward to can be just what you need to feel a little more positive about the future. It’s been a difficult couple of years with the coronavirus pandemic, but now being able to travel again opens up a lot of possibilities.

Plan to do something you’ve wanted to do for a while. Whether it’s going to see a gig, visit some friends or travel to somewhere on your bucket list, putting those plans in place will give you a little more motivation and lift your mood.

Make time for something you really enjoy

How much time do you really make for things you enjoy? Your day can be taken up with the things that you have to do, like work or household chores, but where’s the time for you?

Making more time for the things you enjoy will help you relax. You’ll also get the chance to switch off from life’s other stresses and focus on something else. There are a lot of relaxing hobbies to choose from that can help you improve your mood and well-being.

Pamper yourself

A little self-care goes a long way, helping you feel more comforted, and it can boost your confidence too. Taking time to do your nails or go for a haircut can make a big difference to your mood, as can having a massage or a facial. It’s good to treat yourself now and then to help lift your spirits and enjoy some well-being time.

Get some help if you need it

If your mental health is suffering beyond the odd blue day, it’s important that you seek some help. Many people feel alone when dealing with their mental health, but the good news is that there are a lot of people who can help. Explore some of the mental health resources that are out there and start opening up. Talking to someone will help more than you realize.

A bit of positivity goes a long way, but sometimes you need to fake it until you make it to help you get there. A positivity party could be just the thing to help you deal with the mood that you’re in, giving you some ideas on how to get back on track. Sometimes a little push is all you need to take those steps to feel happier and more positive about your situation.

