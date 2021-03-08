Today we want to share some great tips on how to love your body in 4 simple steps. Do you dread looking in the mirror? Are you so terrified of seeing your body that you almost always never undress in the light? If you don’t like your body, you are far from alone. Many people wish they had different bodies or that they were slimmer and fitter.

But people come in different shapes and sizes, and each body is beautiful. If you want to appreciate your body more, here are a few things you can do.

Rethink Your Ideals

You may not love your body because it doesn’t fit society’s description of how a beautiful body should look. You watch TV shows, scroll through Instagram and read magazines and the people you see probably don’t resemble you in the slightest.

The best way to get around this mentality is to know that the media, often, does not portray what ordinary people look like. Aspiring to look like your favorite model or celebrity can only make you feel worse about your body.

Accept that you have a beautiful body and that you don’t have to conform to society’s definition of a gorgeous body. Be kinder in your self-talk, and by all means, avoid comparing yourself to others.

Get Cosmetic Surgery

You can also improve your looks by getting cosmetic surgery. Like getting Breast Implants or Botox injections, most of these procedures are minimally invasive and produce near-instant results.

Contrary to popular opinion, cosmetic surgery does not have to be extreme to improve your looks. If anything, the best surgeons make subtle changes that enhance your overall look without being too conspicuous.

Be More Present During Intimacy

If you don’t like your body, perhaps you also don’t like having intimate relations. And even when you do have them, you may be prone to switching off the lights, so your partner doesn’t see your body well.

If you are to be more comfortable in your skin, you need to change this. Always leave the lights on during intimacy, and be fully present. Experience the fullness of your partner’s love for your body. With time, you will start reflecting this love to yourself too.

You should also work on being more comfortable in your nakedness. Walk around your house or apartment naked sometimes, and be sure to walk by the mirror several times. The more you see your body, the less terrified you will be and the easier you will accept it.

Look To The Future

Often, people dislike their bodies because they are consistently comparing themselves to their past selves. Loving your body means accepting that it will change with time and preparing for this change instead of lingering in the past.

For starters, change your closet if it no longer serves you. Donate or sell clothes that no longer fit you comfortably, and buy those that showcase your body in the best light. When you walk out the door, you should feel happy and confident in your looks.

Conclusion

In this digital age, feeling confident about your body can be a challenging task. What with the constant bombardment of people with seemingly perfect bodies on social media, mainstream media and even magazines!

But this doesn’t mean that you are powerless. By being more accepting of who you are and taking measures to improve your confidence, you can fall in love with your body. Start by following the steps on this post and watch your self-love grow.

