Shop Small Businesses For a Large Impact

The Importance of Small Businesses

Why is it so important to shop from small businesses? It is proven that communities get a significant economic boost from shopping at locally owned small businesses. Especially during these tough times 2020 has hit us with, shopping from small businesses have never been more crucial. According to Forbes, it has been proven that small businesses reinvest in the local economy at a higher rate than large chains do. For example, every $100 spent at one of these businesses, $68 stays in the community. This is more than double the amount that chains reinvest!

Two of My Favorite Small Businesses

One of my favorite small businesses to shop this season is Unruly Boutique. This online boutique is a mix of feminine chic and edgy street style. Noelle Gaetano is the owner and runs all the operations herself. Noelle does the buying, updates her social media, models the clothes and so much more! She is truly an inspiration and demonstrates how much work goes into running a small business. There are plenty of items to choose from on her website, especially with new arrivals every Monday. Unruly will surely give your closet that elevated look you have been searching for.

Another one of my favorite small businesses to shop at is Almajewelryco. This small business isn’t only fabulous but is also sustainable. AlmaJewelry co. sells repurposed designer jewelry. By reusing designer zippers, bags, keychains etc. it makes having luxury jewelry easy on your wallet and on the planet. Diane is the creator/designer of AlmaJewelry Co. Her mission is to bring designer jewelry to all women at an affordable price. This brand wants you to stand out and not blend in with the masses. Each piece of jewelry is handcrafted from repurposed designer items and guaranteed to make a statement! AlmaJewelry Co. would make a perfect unique gift for someone or even if you want to treat yourself.

Any Amount of Shopping Can Help

As convenient as it might be to shop from Amazon, or other large chains think twice next time you do it. This doesn’t mean you can never shop from large chains, sometimes we have to. However, even if you decide to make one purchase from a small business, it can make a difference. Now imagine if everyone decides to do the same.

Images provided by Pexels