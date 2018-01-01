Smart Living: How to Live Frugally

Are you looking for smart living tips that will save you some time, effort and help you learn how to live frugally? You need to reduce your energy consumption if you want to protect the environment. Here are some tips that will come in handy for smart living:

Eliminate Phantom Power Consumption

When you leave electrical equipment plugged in even when you are not using it, it will keep consuming small bits of power even when switched off. If you want to eliminate phantom power consumption for good, you should plug your equipment – TVs, computers, and printers – into a switchable power strip. Moreover, this gadget makes it easier to unplug your equipment when a lighting storm hits.

Open the Windows

Does your apartment have a mesh screen that can keep out the insects? If it does, you need to open the windows on opposite sides to enable the cross flow of air. This will bring in fresh air into your home and help to cool it quickly.

Eat Smart

You should eat organic food that is grown locally because it is healthier and tastier and to support the economy in your area. Moreover, eating local food will help in growing local communities, encouraging innovation, and nourishing traditions. You will feel much better when you make a dish from scratch instead of eating processed foods, which are unhealthy.

Saving Soap

If a bar of soap is too small to be used, you should not throw it away. Instead, you should cut it into smaller pieces and put it inside a soap-dispensing bottle then add water and you will have some hand-washing liquid at no cost. If you are staying at a hotel, you should not leave behind the soap you are given because it will just go into the trash.

Make sure that you wrap it in a towel and take it home with you. If you are washing the dishes using liquid soap, you should dilute it first to ensure that it lasts longer. To keep wastage to a minimum, you should consider installing a soap dispenser in your bathroom to avoid bringing a fresh bar of soap every time you have guests.

If you have no idea how to install a soap dispenser, you should look at plumber near me ads for a qualified plumber.

Save Paper Napkins

When you order food at any drive thru, you will be given more napkins than you need. Instead of throwing the extra napkins away, you should put them in your glove compartment for later use. When cleaning your kitchen counters, you should use cloth napkins instead of paper napkins.

Grow your Own Veggies

Whether you are living in a Carmel Kapilina or Carmel Alexandria Apartments, for example, you can always grow your own veggies. If you have space in your yard, you should use it to grow vegetables such as kale and carrots. However, if you have no space outside, you can use containers to grow your veggies.

Reduce, Recycle, and Reuse

If you try hard enough, you can have a zero-trash household that recycles plastic, glass, and metal instead of discarding it. You should compost your kitchen waste and use it as manure for your garden. When mowing the lawn, you should use the mulch setting to ensure that grass turns into mulch, which can then be used as fertilizer.

You can compost your yard waste, including trimmings and clippings and use them on your garden. If you need to get rid of something, you should consider taking it to Goodwill instead of tossing it. Instead of letting old shoes go into a landfill, you should let Nike recycle them.

