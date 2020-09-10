Spice up Your Life – 5 new Hobbies to try While You’re Stuck in Lockdown

Today we want to talk about new hobbies to try while you’re stuck in lockdown. The COVID-19 pandemic has everyone staying home these days, and as such, life has gotten a tad boring and stale. Since we’re not able to get out and about as much to do the things we enjoy, now’s the perfect time to start a new hobby – one you can do from home.

Not only do hobbies stimulate your creative side, but they’re also a great way to relieve stress and improve your mental well-being – something we all could use during these difficult times.

So, if you’re looking to spice things up a little, try one of these new hobbies while you’re stuck in lockdown.

Channel Your Inner Chef

If you’ve ever wanted to explore your love of cooking, now’s the perfect time. With plenty of time on your hands and a plethora of tutorial videos and recipes online, you’re bound to find your inner chef.

What? You don’t have the proper cookware to create a mouthwatering meal? Not a problem – the Internet is full of retailers with stunning kitchenware packages at surprisingly good prices.

Discover Your Roots

While many of us are isolated from our loved ones, it’s a comfort to know we can learn more about each other, even when we can’t be together. Thanks to online sites like the National Archives and Open University, you can research things like census information, military backgrounds, immigration and naturalization info, and land records for anyone. Just be careful because a few minutes of research can easily turn into hours when you get into genealogy.

Take Up Yoga or Meditation

If the pandemic has you feeling more anxious than normal, you’re not alone. Millions of people are feeling the same way these days. What works to relieve that anxiety, however, is an oldy but a goody, and lockdown is the perfect time to take it up. Yoga and meditation do wonders for helping the mind and body relax so you can cope with the chaos of the outside world. Thankfully, learning these new hobbies is as easy as turning on YouTube.

Check out Yoga with Adriene for instructional videos that range from beginner to advanced. Adriene likes to combine yoga and meditation practices so you’re sure to find the peace and serenity you seek in today’s crazy world.

Explore Your Artistic Side

Depending on your age, you may remember Bob Ross, the art instructor who hosted The Joy of Painting back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. While Bob’s show is long gone, there are plenty of instructional art shows on TV and online to help you explore your artistic side.

The nice thing about learning a new skill at home is you don’t have to worry about how your painting or drawing looks to anyone else. As long as you enjoy what you’re doing, that’s all that matters during your lockdown learning.

Get Crafty

The world is your proverbial oyster when it comes to DIY crafting. Whether you’ve always wanted to learn how to crochet, knit, do cross-stitch, or fold origami, there’s no better time than quarantine to get crafty.

You can purchase starter kits and patterns online, and with hundreds of crafting sites full of how to’s and instructional videos, it’s almost impossible to not find something fun that gets your creative juices flowing. If you get really good at it, you may even be able to sell your creations online.

Lockdown can be a stressful time, but if you use it to take on a new hobby, you’ll be surprised at how fast it actually goes. Hopefully, the list above gives you some inspiration for making the most of quarantine.

