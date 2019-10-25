We want you to stay healthy this fall with a copper water bottle. As the seasons change, we need to prepare our bodies for the transition and adaptation to environmental change. There are several ways our health can be affected by cooler weather. For one, we can be exposed to seasonal allergies. In the fall this can come from molds that grow on leaves. The cooler temperature can also leave us more susceptible to viral infections. The skin can also become dull as the humidity decreases.

With that said, it is important to keep our bodies in an optimum state. One way we can do so is to keep ourselves hydrated. Just because the weather is cooler and you might not find yourself feeling as thirsty, it is still essential to drink enough H2O every day.

Enjoying water with a copper water bottle

Drinking water is such a natural thing to do that most of the time we don’t think about it. But wouldn’t it be great if there were additional health benefits to this already healthy daily habit?

Most of us usually drink water from a glass, or a plastic or stainless steel water bottle. But have you heard of drinking water from a copper water bottle? You’ll be surprised that there are several health benefits you can reap from drinking water in such a vessel.

When you store water in a copper water bottle, the water naturally and safely absorbs very small amounts of copper. This naturally ionizes the water and causes the water to become natural alkaline water. Alkaline water is commonly believed to be beneficial to health. In particular, health advocates believe that alkaline water helps neutralize acidity in the body and thereby helps increase energy levels, slows the aging process, boosts the immune system,supports weight loss, detoxifies the body, cleanses the colon, rejuvenates the skin, supports the health of muscles and joints, and prevents numerous diseases.

Benefits of drinking from a copper water bottle

Studies have shown that copper is anti-bacterial, acts as an effective anti-oxidant, improves immunity, supports good health, prevents aging, eliminates toxins and free radicals, and stimulates the brain. Copper is especially effective against E. coli and S. aureus, two bacteria that are commonly found in our environment and are known to cause severe illnesses in the human body. In fact, recent studies have shown that storing water in a copper vessel will dramatically decrease the risk of bacterial contamination. Copper water bottles and other copper containers have been used for centuries in countries around the world that lack proper sanitation systems in order to help prevent water-borne diseases.

In one recent ​study​, researchers inoculated water samples with E. coli, salmonella typhi and vibrio cholerae and stored the water overnight in a copper vessel at room temperature. The bacteria was no longer recoverable when the researchers examined the water the next day,which was an incredible result compared to water stored in the control glass bottles under the same environment (in which the bacteria continued to grow and flourish).

Copper has been used for centuries for its antimicrobial properties. Some studies have considered the effects of copper against the influenza virus. One such study, conducted by Horie et al​. discovered that copper ions had the effect of inactivating the influenza virus.

Another study by ​Borkow et al​. researched how copper-infused face masks affected the influenza virus. Face masks

permeated with copper oxide were able to filter more than 99.85%of air-borne viruses. Research also discovered that no infectious human influenza viruses were recovered from the face masks with the copper oxide, compared to the control masks that did not contain copper ions.

In addition, ​Grass et al​. carried out a study focused on copper’s ability to kill microbes. In particular, the researchers explored copper’s effectiveness at “contact killing”, which is when bacteria, viruses, and yeast are quickly killed when they come into contact with copper surfaces.

Copper is the key component in the production of new cells that help replenish the top layers of your skin and keep it fresh and glowing. The production of new cells promotes smooth,blemish-free and clear skin. Experts say that drinking from a copper water bottle on a regular basis, especially early in the morning, can make a very significant difference to the health of your skin.

Copper H2O Bottles

One of the original makers and sellers of the highest quality ​copper water bottles​, Copper H2Oproduces copper water bottles that are also beautiful pieces of functional art. Copper H2Obelieves that copper is the best material from which to make water bottles and have worked hard to produce an aesthetically pleasing product that suits an active lifestyle, supports the maintenance of good health, and helps the environment by avoiding the use of disposable plastic bottles. Copper H2O water bottles have been used by celebrities, such as ​Rachel Ray​, and featured in several publications including ​Alive Magazine​ and ​Chalkboard Magazine​. Visit https://www.copperh2o.com/ to learn more about their unique copper water bottles and don’t forget to stay healthy this fall with a copper water bottle.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Pixabay and CopperH20l