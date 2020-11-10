Today we want to share some important tips on staying creative during COVID-19. The on-going COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live and work. If your social life has come to a standstill and you’re stuck working from home, it’s likely you’re feeling more than a little bored and despondent.

However, embracing your creativity can be a great way to use your time. Whether you’re dealing with local lockdown restrictions or you’re not quite ready to start socializing just yet, take a look at these top ways to stay creative during COVID-19:

Use Negative Emotions

The pandemic has affected people in different ways, but many people are reporting an increase in anxiety, depression, and loneliness. Understandably, these issues can be tricky to deal with when your usual routine is disrupted. Fortunately, channeling negative emotions into a creative project can be an effective way of addressing them and dealing with them.

Bullet journaling is just one way to rid yourself of negativity but it’s surprisingly effective. What’s more – it’s a great way to start being creative if you’re lacking motivation or energy.

Start a Group Project

If you miss spending time with friends, dating, or simply grabbing a coffee with a colleague, you’re not alone – ironically! You may not be able to socialize face-to-face due to COVID-19, but you can stay connected online. Starting a group project can be a great way to get people together and the united goal will give you something new to focus on.

From forming an unbeatable online quiz team to creating a master playlist of all your favorite tracks, there are endless ways you can team up with friends to do something different despite coronavirus.

Learn an Instrument

For many people, missing out on live events, like concerts and gigs, is one of the most difficult aspects of life in lockdown. However, you can develop your own musical talents while the pandemic is still present. With easy to follow tutorials, like https://www.beginyourdrumming.com/, you can teach yourself everything you need to know without leaving the house. Simply order the instrument or equipment you need, and you’ll be up and running in no time.

Decorate Your Home

If you want to combine your creativity with your practical skills, then decorating your home could be an excellent way to spend your time. From minor projects, like installing a photo wall, to something more adventurous, like repainting walls and ceilings, you can transform your living environment. If you’re going to be spending more time at home due to COVID-19, you may as well enjoy your surroundings!

Embrace Your Creativity

If you think the world is split into ‘creative’ and ‘non-creative’ people, think again. While some people may be more naturally talented at some forms of creativity, we all have some form of creative talent. Whether you use yours to entertain people, create artwork, or to process your own emotions, unleashing your creative power can have a positive impact on your well-being.

What’s more – being creative and embracing a new hobby can be a fantastic way to reduce your stress levels and brighten your mood.

