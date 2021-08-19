Today we want to share some great tips on storing a motorhome when it’s not in use. There are many perks to having a motorhome and sales have skyrocketed during COVID-19 with so many people opting for staycations. You get a real sense of freedom with a motorhome and it is essentially a mobile second home, but there are also ways that you can use it when you are not on holiday to really make the most out of it. Keep reading to find out the best ways to use a motorhome when you are not using it.

Rent it Out

The best way to use a motorhome that you are currently not using it is to rent it out to holidaymakers. The staycation trend is here to stay for a while and motorhomes are in demand, so you could get a decent stream of income from renting out your holiday home when you are not using it yourself. This could make a big difference to your financial situation and see you profit from the investment. Additionally, it is good for the vehicle to be used instead of sitting idle for too long, so it will help to keep it in good condition too.

Spare Living Space

You can also use the motorhome as extra living space when you are not on holiday. You could use it as a space for your kids to enjoy (and to keep the house neater and quieter), it could be used as a spare room for when you have guests to stay, or you could even have mini camping trips in your own garden. Essentially, it is an upgrade on a spare room that can be used in all kinds of different ways.

Storage

You will also find that having your own motorhome is helpful for storage. A home can quickly become cluttered over the years, especially when you have kids, but a motorhome provides you with additional protected space where you can keep spare and seasonal items.

Insurance & Rules

Leading on from this, it is important to remember that you need to have insurance in place throughout the year to protect both the vehicle and any possessions that you have inside. There are also various rules that you need to be aware of when it comes to motorhome storage, such as not using the vehicle as a completely self-sufficient and separate home and securing planning permission if it is not stored on your drive or in your garden.

A motorhome can be a fantastic investment and not just because it can act as a second mobile home. You can also make good usage out of the vehicle when you are not using it with the above being just a few examples of ways in which you can use it and even make money from it.

