The Best Holiday Gift Guide

It’s that time of the year so we want to share with you our super cool Holiday gift guide. We wanted to showcase some really cool products that we are totally in love with. It might not be too late to get some expedited shipping for some of these cool products.







Some Classy Smell Good

For that special man in your life who your always chasing around the house after he puts on your favorite cologne. Well Alistar has some amazing deals this holiday season. Get noticed. Feel confident. Up your man’s grooming game with Alister’s formulas that are unrivaled in strength and performance to get him smelling fresh, and ready for what comes next.

Your Go To Watch

Every man needs a go to watch that he can where every day whether to work, a dinner party or hanging out on the weekend watch football. Check out TOCKR’s new Air Defender watch. Now you can build your own. These esquisite watches are crafted with precision and high quality components.

A Copper Water Bottle

Our friends over at CopperH2O have some very healthy (and sexy) copper water bottles for you to grab. Perfect to take to the gym, the office or for those who have an active lifestyle. For those that don’t know, Studies have shown that copper is anti-bacterial, acts as an effective anti-oxidant, improves immunity, supports good health, prevents aging, eliminates toxins and free radicals, and stimulates the brain.

Vegan Leather Accessories

For all of you sexy diva’s out there that love your accessories and want to use sustainable products, look no further than Baby Turns Blue. This is a amazing brand of vegan leather accessories based in Paris. They showcase chokers, collars, harnesses, cuffs and belts. All Baby turns Blue accessories are made of Italian Apple skin vegan leather which is absolutely beautiful, incredibly soft, smooth and very gentle on the skin. More than a simple alternative to leather, it is a new material. Highly innovative and sustainable.

Cool Messenger Bags

Sling it up in style with messenger bags and save 50% over at HighFiveShoppers.com. The word ‘Messenger bag’ has been derived from its use in ancient times as letter carriers, atop horses and more. The messenger bag was a true golden arm candy of men’s day-to-day luggage, strung over the shoulder with a single strap; and they came in all shapes and sizes. Over the years, similar bags have been used by individuals from medical civics to army personnel to local technicians. The general public soon picked up on the trend and beautiful and creative design variations came up to meet up with the rising demand. Whether you prefer something edgy or classic messenger bags have you covered. Tweak your fashion levels right and invest in the best of the best messenger bags/side bags for men and women, at jaw-droppingly affordable prices.

We hope you love a gift guide for this Holiday Season and don’t forget these are products that you can purchase and enjoy through out the entire year.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by HighFiveShoppers.com, Baby Turns Blue, CopperH20, Tockr and Alistar